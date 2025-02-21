Chicago Cubs Bats Roar to Life in Spring Training Opener Against Dodgers
It took the Chicago Cubs almost two innings to get the bats started in their spring training opener on Thursday.
It had more to do with the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the bump than it did the Cubs bats going limp. Yamamoto picked up where he left off last season and put up solid numbers in his first start of the spring.
Yamamato was on a pitch count and lasted 1.2 innings as he scattered three singles and struck out two. He threw 27 pitches before taking an early shower.
"Although I allowed a couple of hits, I did what I wanted to do and got the first game out of the way," Yamamoto said through his interpreter via SportsNet LA. "I think I will go deeper into the game next week and try to get myself ready for the season."
Once the Dodgers pulled their ace, who is scheduled to start the regular season opener in Tokyo against Chicago, the Cubs bats got going and they went on to win the game, 12-4.
After falling behind 3-0 the Cubs' bats came alive, the team settled down and took the game over.
In the third inning, Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller was drilled in the head off of a comebacker from first baseman Michael Busch which had a ball speed of an estimated 106 MPH. Miller exited the game and stayed in the dugout for an inning before he went to the clubhouse.
It was announced by Dodgers' skipper Dave Roberts after the game Thursday Miller was in concussion protocol.
Busch, despite hitting Miller, saw the ball go through the hole and past the shortstop as he was credited with an RBI single scoring Vidal Brujan. Two batters later Kevin Alcantara drove home Busch from third base and the Los Angeles lead was cut to 3-2.
The Cubs would then get five men on base in a row and loaded the bases with Reese McGuire at the plate. McGuire doubled to right field and scored Moises Ballesteros and Alcantara. Lopez would advance to third and the Cubs took a 4-3 lead, which they would never relinquish.
Third baseman Gage Workman then homered to left center, scoring McGuire and expanding the Cubs lead to 8-3. Ivan Brethowr put the game on ice in the eighth when he hit a three home run to left, which was estimated at 382 feet.
Right hander Zachary Leigh picked up the win by tossing two-thirds of an inning in which he held the Dodgers scoreless. Justin Jarvis was tagged with the loss for the Dodgers by throwing only one inning wherein he yielded three hits, surrendered four earned runs and walked two.