Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Bats Roar to Life in Spring Training Opener Against Dodgers

Chicago Cubs turned on the power supply as the bats came alive in spring training season opener with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Scott Salomon

Feb 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It took the Chicago Cubs almost two innings to get the bats started in their spring training opener on Thursday.

It had more to do with the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the bump than it did the Cubs bats going limp. Yamamoto picked up where he left off last season and put up solid numbers in his first start of the spring.

Yamamato was on a pitch count and lasted 1.2 innings as he scattered three singles and struck out two. He threw 27 pitches before taking an early shower.

"Although I allowed a couple of hits, I did what I wanted to do and got the first game out of the way," Yamamoto said through his interpreter via SportsNet LA. "I think I will go deeper into the game next week and try to get myself ready for the season."

Once the Dodgers pulled their ace, who is scheduled to start the regular season opener in Tokyo against Chicago, the Cubs bats got going and they went on to win the game, 12-4.

After falling behind 3-0 the Cubs' bats came alive, the team settled down and took the game over.

In the third inning, Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller was drilled in the head off of a comebacker from first baseman Michael Busch which had a ball speed of an estimated 106 MPH. Miller exited the game and stayed in the dugout for an inning before he went to the clubhouse.

It was announced by Dodgers' skipper Dave Roberts after the game Thursday Miller was in concussion protocol.

Busch, despite hitting Miller, saw the ball go through the hole and past the shortstop as he was credited with an RBI single scoring Vidal Brujan. Two batters later Kevin Alcantara drove home Busch from third base and the Los Angeles lead was cut to 3-2.

The Cubs would then get five men on base in a row and loaded the bases with Reese McGuire at the plate. McGuire doubled to right field and scored Moises Ballesteros and Alcantara. Lopez would advance to third and the Cubs took a 4-3 lead, which they would never relinquish.

Third baseman Gage Workman then homered to left center, scoring McGuire and expanding the Cubs lead to 8-3. Ivan Brethowr put the game on ice in the eighth when he hit a three home run to left, which was estimated at 382 feet.

Right hander Zachary Leigh picked up the win by tossing two-thirds of an inning in which he held the Dodgers scoreless. Justin Jarvis was tagged with the loss for the Dodgers by throwing only one inning wherein he yielded three hits, surrendered four earned runs and walked two.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for Miami Dolphins On SI. Scott also does the same for the New York Giants On SI and Miami Hurricanes On SI. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and other college football championship bowl games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law.

Home/News