Chicago Cubs Boss Enrages Fans With Weak Response To Losing Streak
The Chicago Cubs just keep finding ways to lose.
They lost again on Tuesday, falling 5-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Brandon Lowe's walk-off three-run homer. The offense continued to struggle, scoring just two runs on 10 hits while leaving nine men on base and going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, much to manager Craig Counsell's chagrin.
It didn't help that the bullpen suffered yet another meltdown, blowing a 2-0 lead in the final three innings and wasting six shutout frames from Jameson Taillon.
Wracked by injuries and underperformance, the Cubs have been playing terrible baseball for a full month now, going 8-18 since May 13. They're now three games below .500 and have fallen to third place in the NL Central despite being in first place little more than a month ago.
With Chicago spiraling and seemingly no end in sight, many fans have pointed the finger at president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer for building such an underwhelming team.
Hoyer didn't do himself any favors with his comments on the "Mully & Haugh Show" on Tuesday.
Hoyer essentially told Cubs fans to be patient and said the team will focus on internal solutions rather than external ones, implying that he may not be a major buyer at next month's trade deadline.
These remarks did not go over well with Chicago fans, who don't want to be told to be patient. They've won exactly one World Series in the last 125 years, and they're hungry for another.
Furthermore, their patience is running thin with Hoyer, who's now in his fourth season in charge since taking over for Theo Epstein.
The Cubs have not made the playoffs during that time and haven't won a postseason game since 2017. While the team's win totals increased each year from 2021 to 2023, Chicago seems to have taken a step back this season despite having one of the highest payrolls in baseball.
What's worse, Hoyer doesn't appear interested in adding outside reinforcements and isn't showing any sense of urgency.
The Cubs need help now, but Hoyer seems content to let things play out rather than plug the gaping holes on his roster.
Hoyer is under contract through the end of next season, so he's not on the hot seat just yet.
However, many Chicago fans feel he should be, especially if his team doesn't turn things around soon.