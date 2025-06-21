Chicago Cubs Boss Jed Hoyer Laughs Off Ridiculous Trade Proposal for Ace
The Chicago Cubs have long been expected to add starting pitching as they seek ways to improve and affirm their status as a World Series contenders ahead of the trade deadline.
This time of year, rumors and speculation from insiders are as common as wind in Chicago, and the Cubs have been the subject of many of them due to the kind of first half they have had and the potential the team looks to possess.
Chicago is expected by most to be aggressive in searching for starting pitching and of course everyone wants to make the big splash and land the bonafide ace. As a result, the Cubs have been connected over and over again for a potential deal with the Miami Marlins for Sandy Alcantara.
One proposal which has made the rounds this week though was one of the more absurd ones you'll ever see. Jim Bowden of The Athletic had a mock up deal which saw Chicago part ways with top prospect and current rookie stud Cade Horton, No. 2 prospect Owen Caissie, No. 4 prospect Kevin Alcántara, and No. 13 prospect Ronny Cruz in exchange for the former Cy Young winner.
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was on 670 The Score and asked whether or not he had seen the proposal and said he had not with a laugh as Matt Spiegel read him the deal.
"Listen, I think the trade deadline is sorta like the NFL draft in the sense it becomes its own industry," Hoyer said. "A lot of people have opinions about what people should do. It's fun, I like the fact that people are always talking about the trade deadline, but ultimately I don't read that stuff for a reason."
Hoyer did not comment on the specifics of the proposal, but it certainly does not seem like he's in a rush to deal arguably his best starting pitcher and three top prospects in exchange for the services of Alcantara.
Chicago could and absolutely should try to make a deal for another ace, whether it be with the Marlins or someone else.
Trading away Horton and a rich prospect package in return though does not exactly solve the problem of not having enough starting pitching.
Buckle up though, Cubs fans. It's going to be a long next month or so of trade rumors ahead of the deadline, and not every one of them is going to make a whole lot of sense.
