Chicago Cubs Top Trade Deadline Target Should Be Star Ace From Diamondbacks
The Chicago Cubs look like a team who can compete this season to win a World Series powered by one of the best offenses in Major League Baseball.
Entering the year, there were high hopes for the lineup but it'd be safe to say those hopes have been exceeded. The pitching staff was always going to be the question mark both in the starting rotation and the bullpen, which has led to endless rumors of who the Cubs should target at the trade deadline next month.
As for that bullpen though, they have all of the sudden been lights out in the last couple of months following a rough start, and their collective 3.15 ERA puts them within the top-five in all of Major League Baseball.
If Chicago is going to make a big addition at the deadline, it's more likely than not it will come in the rotation which has gotten even more thin as the season has gone on.
Though Shota Imanaga should be back in the coming weeks, this team needs another arm who can give them quality starts if they have any hope of coming out of the National League this October.
Though they have been linked to many, their top priority should be fairly clear and obvious over the next month leading up to the deadline.
Cubs Should Be Targeting Diamondbacks Ace Zac Gallen
The Arizona Diamondbacks have some figuring out to do in terms of what the deadline strategy will be, but as they slip below .500 and continue to lose ground in baseball's toughest division, selling has to be on the table.
Gallen is a primary candidate to be dealt, set to be a free agent after this season and in the midst of a campaign which has been one of the worst of his career.
With an ERA of 5.19 and WHIP of 1.350, Gallen has had a tough time getting it going, however a change of scenery ahead of hitting the open market could be exactly what he needs.
The 29-year-old has been one of the better starters in baseball for each of the last three seasons prior to 2025 and has real postseason experience from Arizona's 2023 World Series run.
His numbers dip and contract status could allow Chicago to land him for a whole heck of a lot less than he might be worth, and getting him into the rotation would be a stabilizing force that brings quality innings.
Gallen is the exact type of pitcher the Cubs need, and unlike some of their other proposed targets, should not cost an arm and a leg to bring in.
If the Diamondbacks keep slipping in the standings, keep an eye on Gallen as somebody that Chicago is going to have circled.
