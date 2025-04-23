Chicago Cubs' Trademark Tenacity Propels Epic Comeback Win Over Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs are one of the most resilient teams in baseball, and they proved that again during one of the craziest games of the season on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
Their series opener with the Los Angeles Dodgers quickly turned into a slugfest, but the Cubs kept punching back, ultimately prevailing 11-10 in extra innings.
After Shota Imanaga allowed a three-run homer to Tommy Edman in the top of the first, Chicago immediately responded with six hits and five runs of its own off Dustin May in the bottom of the frame.
The Cubs have been doing that all season, too. In fact, they lead MLB in percentage of innings where they've scored a run immediately after their opponents scored, per Inside Edge.
The home team took a 7-5 lead into the seventh inning, when their shaky bullpen once again imploded. The Dodgers erupted for five runs, surging to a 10-7 advantage.
Chicago got two runs back on Kyle Tucker's homer in the bottom of the eighth, cutting the deficit to one. Then, with the Cubs down to their last out in the bottom of the ninth, Miguel Amaya launched a game-tying homer off Tanner Scott to force extra innings.
Porter Hodge pitched a clean top of the 10th, setting the stage for Ian Happ to be the hero. Happ delivered, leading off the bottom of the 10th with his fourth hit of the game -- an RBI single that scored the winning run and completed Chicago's epic comeback.
Just like during Friday's insane game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cubs kept fighting until the end and never quit, allowing them to come out on top against a tough opponent. If they can do it against the defending World Series champs, they can do it against anyone.
It's not even May, and Chicago has already authored several impressive victories. If the Cubs make the playoffs, that perseverance should serve them well in October.