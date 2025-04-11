Report: Cubs Discussing Possible Contract Extension With New Superstar
The Chicago Cubs were off on Thursday, but their fans still got some exciting news on Thursday night regarding their team's best player.
MLB insider and Cubs broadcaster Mike Rodriguez reported on X that the club is "already discussing a possible contract extension" with outfielder Kyle Tucker, according to his sources. However, he did not specify the terms of what a potential deal might look like in terms of dollars and years.
While Chicago fans have been clamoring for an extension for months and there was speculation that the team was working on one, this is the first confirmed report of negotiations between the two sides.
Tucker, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros in December, is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. He's currently on a one-year, $16.5 million deal in his final year of arbitration.
That already looks like a massive bargain for the three-time All-Star, who's off to an incredible start with his new team. Through 15 games, he leads MLB in runs (16), hits (19) and total bases (40) while batting .322/.452/.678 (221 OPS+) with 11 extra-base hits and an NL-high 16 RBI.
Cubs fans have been pushing for an extension since the team acquired Tucker, especially after giving up All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes and top prospect Cam Smith to get him. The pressure has only intensified following Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s historic $500 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week.
While Tucker (28) is two years older than Guerrero (26), he's a better all-around player and will likely command a similar figure. Fortunately, Chicago is one of the richest teams in baseball and can afford to meet his demands.
A Tucker extension would likely shatter the record for largest contract in team history, which belongs to Jason Heyward's eight-year, $184 million deal from the 2015-16 offseason.
The Cubs have shied away from big extensions in recent years. Their largest one is still Carlos Zambrano's five-year, $91.5 million extension from 2007, so Tucker would likely earn the team's first nine-figure extension if the two sides reach an agreement.
If there's anyone worth breaking the bank for, it's Tucker. The 28-year-old outfielder is one of the best all-around players in baseball and is capable of anchoring a lineup for years to come. In just a few weeks, he's already having a major impact on Chicago and is elevating the team's play, looking like an early MVP candidate.
Tucker's price is only going up by the day, so hopefully the Cubs can hammer out a deal soon and lock him up for the foreseeable future.