Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Bringing Back Cody Bellinger Receives So-So Re-Grade

The Chicago Cubs may have some buyer's remorse about re-signing Cody Bellinger.

Kenneth Teape

Sep 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Cody Bellinger (24) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a 3-run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Cody Bellinger (24) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a 3-run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last offseason, one of the big moves the Chicago Cubs made was re-signing slugger Cody Bellinger.

After winning the MVP award in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was never able to regain that form. His numbers plummeted the following three seasons, but the Cubs decided to take a flyer on him in free agency.

It ended up being an incredible move.

Bellinger returned to form with a .307/.356/.525 slash line with 26 home runs and 97 RBI in the middle of the team’s order in 2023. Chicago brought him back on a three-year, $80 million deal that includes options for 2025 and 2026.

It is a deal that Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report doesn’t think too highly of in his re-grading of the biggest free agency deals. He gave the deal a C- as his numbers weren’t terrible, but they weren’t great either.

“Belly's ROI wasn't on par with what Bryce Harper and Trea Turner provided the Phillies with nearly identical salaries, but it was a whole heck of a lot better than what Jordan Montgomery, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez did at their similar price points ... For what it's worth, Bellinger did moderately improve upon the poor hard-hit percentage that everyone pointed to as a warning sign of impending regression after last season. However, he was still well below the league average and well below his previous career marks.”

Last offseason, it felt like the Cubs needed to bring back Bellinger.

They didn’t expect to receive the kind of contributions in center field and at first base, his two main positions, that they did.

But, Pete Crow-Armstrong emerged as a Gold Glove candidate in center with stellar defense and his bat came to life in the second half of the season after a brutal start. At the corner, Michael Busch thrived in his first season with extended playing time after coming over from the Dodgers.

Alas, things change and Chicago is in a bit of a tough spot.

Some MLB insiders believe the Cubs are secretly hoping Bellinger opts out to hit the free agent market again. His numbers in 2024 dropped off from 2023, and if he leaves, it will open up spending elsewhere.

It would also create a void in the middle of their lineup, but they would have enough money to at least address that and fill other holes on the roster, such as on the pitching staff.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News