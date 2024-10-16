Chicago Cubs Bringing Back Cody Bellinger Receives So-So Re-Grade
Last offseason, one of the big moves the Chicago Cubs made was re-signing slugger Cody Bellinger.
After winning the MVP award in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was never able to regain that form. His numbers plummeted the following three seasons, but the Cubs decided to take a flyer on him in free agency.
It ended up being an incredible move.
Bellinger returned to form with a .307/.356/.525 slash line with 26 home runs and 97 RBI in the middle of the team’s order in 2023. Chicago brought him back on a three-year, $80 million deal that includes options for 2025 and 2026.
It is a deal that Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report doesn’t think too highly of in his re-grading of the biggest free agency deals. He gave the deal a C- as his numbers weren’t terrible, but they weren’t great either.
“Belly's ROI wasn't on par with what Bryce Harper and Trea Turner provided the Phillies with nearly identical salaries, but it was a whole heck of a lot better than what Jordan Montgomery, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez did at their similar price points ... For what it's worth, Bellinger did moderately improve upon the poor hard-hit percentage that everyone pointed to as a warning sign of impending regression after last season. However, he was still well below the league average and well below his previous career marks.”
Last offseason, it felt like the Cubs needed to bring back Bellinger.
They didn’t expect to receive the kind of contributions in center field and at first base, his two main positions, that they did.
But, Pete Crow-Armstrong emerged as a Gold Glove candidate in center with stellar defense and his bat came to life in the second half of the season after a brutal start. At the corner, Michael Busch thrived in his first season with extended playing time after coming over from the Dodgers.
Alas, things change and Chicago is in a bit of a tough spot.
Some MLB insiders believe the Cubs are secretly hoping Bellinger opts out to hit the free agent market again. His numbers in 2024 dropped off from 2023, and if he leaves, it will open up spending elsewhere.
It would also create a void in the middle of their lineup, but they would have enough money to at least address that and fill other holes on the roster, such as on the pitching staff.