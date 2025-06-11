Chicago Cubs Could Have Another Elite Young Pitcher Join Cade Horton in MLB Soon
The Chicago Cubs do not just have one of the best rosters in Major League Baseball which looks like it could be capable of winning a World Series.
Backing up the big league group is a farm system which is not equaled by many either and looks to be filled to the brim with potential future superstars.
One of those top prospects is on the brink of graduation status in current No. 1 ranked rookie Cade Horton, who looks to be figuring it out more and more with each passing start.
For a Chicago rotation that was already thin headed into the regular season, Horton's emergence has been absolutely critical to keeping things afloat after injuries.
The young rookie could soon have a fellow prospect joining him though based on the way things have gone for him this season.
Current No. 9 prospect Jaxon Wiggins is taking a fairly similar path that Horton took, and the latter proved too good for Triple-A after six starts there to begin the 2025 season before being called up.
Wiggins has not yet reached Triple-A, so he's not on the brink of a call up to the big leagues in the immediate future, but he has had a huge season so far. In 11 starts across High-A and Double-A this year, the 23-year-old has pitched to a 1.95 ERA and 1.007 WHIP along with 61 strikeouts in 50.2 innings pitched.
Command is a bit of a concern with 20 walks on the year, but Wiggins is absolutely trending in the right direction.
Whether or not he can climb to the Major Leagues this season remains to be seen and there's certainly a long way to go, however that ceiling is starting to rise and Wiggins is establishing himself as the next major pitching prospect in the Windy City.
Him joining Horton as the future studs of the rotation is more of a when than an if.
As the season continues to roll on, Wiggins might just be the prospect to watch as he continues his climb up the ladder and prove to Chicago that he is closer to ready than some may have thought.
