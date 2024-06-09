Chicago Cubs Could Target This Slugger to Answer Their Third Base Issues
Coming into the season, the Chicago Cubs knew they might have some problems at third base.
They wanted Christopher Morel to show he can become a full-time starter at that position, something he wasn't able to do during his opportunities on the field in the past.
New manager Craig Counsell would have liked to use the designated hitter spot in their lineup in a fluid fashion, allowing players to get some time off their feet at different points of the season, but also keeping their bats in the lineup.
Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Michael Busch, and Morel were all candidates who could cycle into that spot depending on if their third base situation was worked out.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case so far.
Morel continues to be a negative in the field, sitting with a defensive bWAR of -0.8 this year that brings his career number down to -2.4.
Counsell has talked about what he's seen from the young slugger in the field throughout this season, offering optimism that he might eventually figure things out, but the fact of the matter is they are weak at that position, something an organization like the Cubs desperately wanted to avoid.
The other issue for Morel is he hasn't produced at the plate either.
He's slashing .202/.313/.390 with 12 homers and 39 RBI through 64 games entering Sunday with an OPS+ of 99, well-below his past production as he's on pace to finish with the worst output of his career.
So, with Chicago weighing options on how they can improve this offense around the trade deadline to get themselves back into the playoff picture, it's clear they are targeting players with pop.
With that being the case, Bleacher Report has linked Colorado Rockies slugger Ryan McMahon to the Cubs.
"We know that the Chicago Cubs have said they need a freakin' big bat. They need a big bat. Well I'll tell ya this, Ryan McMahon's a big bat. I could see his fit with the Chicago Cubs. He's been subject to trade rumors for a while. I think the Cubs need a nice left-handed bat."
When taking a look at the slugger's numbers this year, that is certainly the case.
He's slashing .267/.352/.441 with 10 homers and 34 RBI through 63 games with an OPS+ of 117 and a wRC+ of 111, something this team desperately needs.
In addition to his offense, he also has a defensive bWAR of 0.4 this season primarily playing third base. That's the position he has played the most throughout his career, getting 508 games there and 244 at second. His career defensive bWAR is 8.0, a massive upgrade from what they have.
With the concerns surrounding their second baseman Nico Hoerner's hand injury, he would also provide a great depth option there in case that situation becomes worse.
McMahon seems like the perfect fit on paper.
However, it also needs to be pointed out that all of his eight seasons have been played with the Rockies in Coors Field where offensive numbers are inflated.
It's a bit concerning that it's taken until his age 29 year to produce an OPS+ over the league average of 100 for the first time.
Those numbers could easily crater when moving to Wrigley Field.
Maybe Jed Hoyer and his front office are more concerned about the defensive side of things at this point and view anything he can bring at the plate as a plus.
But with offense clearly a huge issue for the Cubs, they need someone who can come in and immediately bring run support to this team.
McMahon is an interesting option to keep an eye on, though.
Colorado is putting together another brutal season, and sitting with the third-worst record in Major League Baseball entering Sunday, they are likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline.