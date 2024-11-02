Chicago Cubs Decline Option on Veteran Left-Handed Pitcher
So far to begin the MLB offseason, the Chicago Cubs have had two bigger moves made.
Cody Bellinger opted to stick around and opt into his $27.5 million deal for the 2025 MLB season. Also, the Cubs have opted to decline the option on veteran pitcher Drew Smyly.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that Chicago had declined Smyly's option.
Smyly leaving town this offseason was a move that many expected. He hasn't been great for the Cubs over the last couple of years and he certainly does not fit the long-term picture for the team.
During the 2024 MLB season with Chicago, Smyly ended up appearing in 50 games. He compiled a 4-8 record to go along with a 3.84 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP, a 2.2 K/BB ratio, 58.2 innings pitched, 10 holds, and three blown saves.
At 35 years old, the Cubs opted to get younger with this move.
While he won't be with Chicago in 2025, Smyly shouldn't have a hard time finding a new job. He's still a guy that can play a role for a team, especially as a left-handed reliever out of the bullpen.
In addition to being a reliever, he is also capable of making starts if that is needed.
It will be interesting to see what the Cubs end up doing throughout the rest of the offseason. Keeping Bellinger was a major positive for them.
Now, they simply need to add another bat and maybe a couple of other pieces to be back as a likely contender.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors surrounding Chicago in the coming days.