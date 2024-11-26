Chicago Cubs 'Driving Agents Crazy' With How They Are Handling Offseason
The Chicago Cubs are a franchise that is right on the cusp of being contenders in the National League.
They have a strong nucleus in place and a ton of young talent on the way in their minor league pipeline.
A splash or two and they could be right in the mix for the NL Central title once again.
But, their ownership doesn’t seem to have any intentions of opening up the checkbook and spending this winter. It is something that, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, is driving agents crazy.
The Cubs have the means to spend at the top of the market but are going bargain-bin hunting despite all of the top players in this year’s free agency class still being available.
It is understandable why agents would be fed up with how they are handling negotiations.
Their job is to put their clients in the best position possible, earning as much money as they can on a contract.
If one of the biggest market teams in the league isn’t participating in those high-priced free agency negotiations, driving up the price can be difficult.
It is one thing seeing a team such as the Los Angeles Angels make moves to acquire second-tier free agents since they are not very close to contending and want to ensure they address some needs with established players who will raise the floor after a disappointing 63-win campaign.
Chicago is not in that same boat.
They are coming off back-to-back 83-win seasons and could use a splashy addition to help push the team to that next level.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like ownership has any real interest in increasing payroll to make a move of that magnitude.
Not only are agents going to be upset at that decision, but the fans will be as well.
The Cubs have missed the playoffs in five straight 162-game seasons with the only time in the last six years they have qualified was the 2020 COVID-shortened schedule.
If spending won’t occur in free agency, the fan base will have to cross their fingers that a trade can materialize at some point.
Cody Bellinger rumors have been swirling, with the New York Yankees as a potential landing spot.
A move like that could be what leads to ownership loosening the reins on the salary, allowing the front office to get to work adding players.