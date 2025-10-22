Chicago Cubs Face Tough Decision On Whether They Should Keep Standout Reliever
Many Chicago Cubs fans felt like their front office should have done more when it came to bolstering their bullpen before the 2025 MLB trade deadline. In fact, there was a push from the franchise's loyal fan base to trade for Mason Miller, who is arguably the most dominant closer in the game right now.
Instead, Miller was traded to the San Diego Padres, and Chicago's front office settled on trading for veteran reliever Andrew Kittredge, who was then playing for the Baltimore Orioles. While Kittredge might not have been the ideal option for the Cubs, there's no question that he should have improved the team's relief corps.
At the time he was traded, Kittredge produced a 3.45 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31.1 innings pitched with Baltimore. And he produced similar success during his time with the Cubs, amassing a 3.32 ERA and securing 5 saves in 6 opportunities in 23 appearances in the regular season.
The bad news is that Kittredge's postseason performance left a lot to be desired, which is the freshest in the minds of Cubs fans right now. He had a 5.40 ERA in five playoff outings for Chicago and gave up two pivotal home runs to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, including a solo blast by Brice Turang that doubled Milwaukee's lead late in the winner-take-all Game 5.
How Cubs Should Handle Andrew Kittredge's Contract Decision
Kittredge (who was an All-Star in 2021) signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Baltimore that included a $9 million team option for 2026 before last season began. Therefore, the Cubs get to choose whether to pick up this team option or decline it, thus letting Kittredge become a free agent.
At first glance, $9 million seems more than fair for Kittredge, given how consistent he has been since the 2020 season. However, Kittredge will be turning 36 before Opening Day next year, has a clear injury history, and likely won't be Chicago's first option as a closer — and many MLB closers are making around $10-11 million per year right now.
In other words, $9 million is a lot to pay a guy with so many questions marks. Then again, it's hard to find the reliability that he provides.
So which decision should Chicago make? Well, if they intend to sign another quality reliever, it's hard to imagine they'll want to give Kittredge that $9 million.
But if they're content with the back end of their bullpen right now (particularly with closer Daniel Palencia), then Kittredge could be back at Wrigley Field come Opening Day 2026.
