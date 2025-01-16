Chicago Cubs Landing Superstar Free Agent Appears Unlikely After Latest Report
The Chicago Cubs are likely not going to be serious players in the pursuit of the top free agent still available.
Of course it would come at no surprise if told at the beginning of the offseason the Cubs were not going to be seriously involved in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes.
But shocking reporting this week emerged stating the Cubs had discussions with Bregman's camp about the possibility of a short-term deal containing opt outs, similar to the agreement Chicago had with the now-traded Cody Bellinger.
With a gap at third base following the Kyle Tucker trade which sent Isaac Paredes over to the Houston Astros which resulted in top prospect Matt Shaw presumably filling that role, bringing in a veteran like Bregman on a short-term deal made sense.
Cubs fans hoping to see that scenario come together got a dose of reality with Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY saying even though New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is starting to be open to a short-term arrangement, it's not going to happen in Bregman's case.
"While Alonso may be willing to accept a short-term deal with the ability to opt out after the 2025 season, Bregman is not going down that path," he wrote. "He has no desire to accept a short-term contract, and remains engaged with several teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox."
The insider went on to share intel directly from Bregman's superagent, Scott Boras, who theorized why the two-time World Series champion still remains unsigned.
"Bregman’s a championship player, teams know it," he stated. "It’s really a matter of his decision-making and theirs, about how you can close up that gap. There’s substantial interest (in long-term) deals."
It never felt like Bregman was actually going to seriously consider coming to Chicago without the Cubs making an offer approaching his demands, but if the short-term aspect is truly out the window as Nightengale says, there's virtually zero chance this happens.
A reunion with Tucker, a large market, and a historic franchise and ballpark should be alluring enough for the veteran to at least consider the Windy City as a destination, but if Chicago isn't willing to even entertain the idea of doling out the six or seven -year deal Bregman is looking for, the fit just isn't going to be there.
That may be frustrating for fans to here, but it's likely logical as well.
Bregman will turn 31 by the time the season gets going and has already seen a slight numbers decline on offense. Paying him a contract that sees him on the books until he's approaching 40 years old is simply not good business.
The longer the sweepstakes rage on, however, the more likely it is he would be willing to mull over a shorter term deal.
But until that point, don't count on the Cubs being anything close to serious players here.