Chicago Cubs Have Reportedly Discussed Catcher Trade With NL Team
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season so far, the Chicago Cubs have failed to receive much production from the catcher position. Craig Counsell recently spoke out and called out the catchers for their poor play.
With the team struggling to get anything of value from the duo of Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya, there has been some speculation that the Cubs could turn to the trade market.
The MLB trade deadline is just over a month and a half away and teams are beginning to pick up conversations about potential moves. One catcher has been a name that Chicago is interested in acquiring.
According to a report from David Kaplan, shared by Cubs Insider, Chicago has had trade discussions with the Colorado Rockies for catcher Elias Diaz.
"As first reported by David Kaplan and subsequently confirmed by @HotStoveCubbies, they have had talks with the Rockies for Elías Díaz and may have also discussed Danny Jansen with the Jays. That could lend credence to the bigger rumor in terms of the front office weighing the idea of being in for a pound if they’re in for a penny."
It was also shared that the Cubs may have discussed a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays for catcher Danny Jansen. Chicago also seemingly spoke to the Oakland Athletics about Shane Langeliers, but those talks didn't go anywhere because the Athletics want to keep him.
Diaz would be a very intriguing addition for the Cubs. He has been having an impressive season so far in 2024.
During the 54 games Diaz has played in this season, he has hit for an impressive .305 average. He has also chipped in with five home runs and 28 RBI's. Those are the kind of numbers Chicago needs at the plate from their catchers.
Jed Hoyer may view the bat that Diaz could bring to the table as the missing piece for the offense. He certainly would give the Cubs a much higher ceiling offensively. The lineup would go from being a weakness at catcher to a major strength.
All of that being said, the franchise still has to make the decision on what to do ahead of the deadline. Hoyer has been vocal that he doesn't think that Chicago needs to make a trade. He believes that the current roster can compete as they showed earlier in the year.
However, if the Cubs think they can win big this season with an addition or two, they could get aggressive. Diaz would certainly be a big step towards pushing for the postseason.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and reports come out about the Chicago as the deadline draws closer. They've been connected to a lot of names so far, with Diaz being the most recent interesting potential target.