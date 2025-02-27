Chicago Cubs Have Second Baseman Replacement if Current Star Leaves
The Chicago Cubs have had second base filled in for a few years now, but the time is running out on their current star. Rather than extending him, they could look to promote a prospect.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together an overview of each MLB team's five-year plan at second. For the Cubs, it saw them making a change after 2026 and going with one of their top up-and-comers.
For now and the next couple of years, the job looks to be secure with Nico Hoerner. He has been the full-time starter for the last two seasons and been solid, but some thought he was going to be a superstar.
Not only has Hoerner not taking that big leap into stardom, but he has been pretty much the same player for the last few seasons.
Since 2021, he has finished each year with an OPS+ between 101 and 106, with it dropping each campaign.
This past year, he posted a .273/.335/.373 slash line with seven home runs, 48 RBI and 31 stolen bases.
If it weren't for him having a great glove, Chicago would have likely already traded him. There have still been rumors about shipping him away, but it doesn't look like it is going to happen for now.
Should Hoerner continue to struggle at the plate, though, it could be something that they address at the trade deadline.
At worst, the 27-year-old's contract ends after 2026 and a contract extension seems unlikely at this point. The pick to be the second baseman of the future, at least for now, is star prospect James Triantos.
Triantos was the second round pick back in 2021 and has continued to build his profile in the minor leagues. He is currently the Cubs' No. 5 prospect and is the No. 73 overall prospect in baseball.
He has a very promising hit tool, but could really end up being a similar player to Hoerner.
This past campaign, between Double-A and Triple-A, he posted a .300/.346/.427 slash line with seven home runs and 47 stolen bases. He lacks power but the potential to be a .300+ hitter is quite exciting.
There is a chance that Triantos is moved to the outfield, but second base is most likely right now.
Ideally, Hoerner would be able to step up on offense, but there is at least a replacement plan in place if they doesn't happen.