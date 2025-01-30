Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs 'In Contact' With Another Late-Inning Free Agent Reliever

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly speaking with another reliever about joining the team.

Sep 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher David Robertson (37) comes off the field after he pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the game at Globe Life Field
The Chicago Cubs knew they needed to address their bullpen.

After back-to-back years where that unit was anything but solid and cost them a spot in the playoffs, Jed Hoyer came into the offseason with a clear goal of upgrading this relief staff.

He accomplished that early on, bringing in multiple arms via free agency signings and trades, but there was one clear hole on the roster they had to figure out.

The Cubs accomplished that with their second blockbuster trade of the winter with the Houston Astros, acquiring Ryan Pressly to become their closer and create more stability in the backend of their bullpen.

However, it doesn't sound like Chicago is content just yet.

Immediately upon that deal being completed, more information started coming out that the Cubs were still looking into some reliever options.

With Ryne Stanek coming off the board, apparently they are moving onto their next target; David Robertson.

"... the Cubs have also been in contact with 39-year-old reliever David Robertson," reported Bruce Levine of 670 The Score.

Despite his age, the right-hander produced another solid season this past campaign with the Texas Rangers, posting a 3.00 ERA and 132 ERA+ across his 68 appearances, striking out 99 batters in 72 innings pitched.

Adding Robertson to the mix would be a huge boost for Chicago.

While there seem to be plenty of options the Cubs can turn to now, it's not a given that those currently in place or previously added this winter will be able to produce at the elite level needed for them to compete for an NL Central title.

Contending teams can never have too many relievers, and that certainly is the case for Chicago after what has occurred in their bullpen the past few years.

Robertson would also allow the organization to slowly bring along some of their top young arms instead of throwing them into the fire too early, giving them Major League experience at times while still taking advantage of their options.

