Chicago Cubs Boss Says Injured Ace Set to Return from Injury Next Week
Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga’s latest injury rehab start went so well that his next appearance should be in the Major Leagues.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters, including MLB.com, on Saturday that Imanaga would join the team when they travel to St. Louis to face the Cardinals starting on Monday for a four-game series. He also said his next start would be with the Cubs, barring any setbacks.
Imanaga won’t pitch on Monday. The earliest he could throw, based on normal rest, would be Wednesday. Counsell would not reveal when Imanaga would pitch.
“Everything went great. He did what we hoped he would do,” Counsell said to reporters. “He’s in a position to be ready, so he’s going to join us in St. Louis and we’ll figure out the next steps.”
On Friday with Triple-A Iowa, he threw 4.1 innings, allowing no earned runs and two hits. He walked two and struck out eight. The fact that he threw 72 pitches is a good launching pad to being able to throw up to 90 in a Major League start next week.
That start came after two appearances in the Arizona Complex League last week.
Against the ACL Reds on June 14, Imanaga went four innings, giving up three hits, no runs and no walks. He struck out four. Against the ACL Rockies on June 8, he went two innings, gave up one hit and struck out four.
Imanaga went on the injured list on May 5 with a left hamstring strain.
Through eight starts he was 3-2 with a 2.82 ERA, with 34 strikeouts and 14 walks in 44.2 innings. His health is paramount for the Cubs and their hopes beyond winning the National League Central Division. Their other left-handed standout, Justin Steele, is out for the season after elbow surgery.
Without him, Chicago has remained one of the best teams in the National League, bolstered by its offense. To augment the rotation, the Cubs called up top prospect Cade Horton, who has fit in nicely and has made a case to remain part of the rotation when Imanaga returns.
Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Ben Brown and Colin Rea make up the rest of the rotation right now.
With Imanaga’s injury and the relative lack of depth in the rotation, MLB insiders believe the Cubs will try and make some kind of move for a starting pitcher at the trade deadline at the end of July.
