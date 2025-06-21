What Are Cubs' NL Central Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
The Chicago Cubs have gotten off to a fantastic start this year, living up to the preseason hype that was put on them after they acquired Kyle Tucker in a winter blockbuster trade.
Understanding that the addition of the superstar slugger could only be a one-year rental for the 2025 campaign, there is some pressure on the front office for them to ensure this team has the best possible chance of competing for a World Series title.
Because of that, the Cubs are expected to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
More News: Chicago Cubs Top Trade Deadline Target Should Be Star Ace From Diamondbacks
But what about when it comes to the other teams in the NL Central?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report laid out his predictions for what every team around Major League Baseball is going to do before July 31, and he had some interesting ones for Chicago's division rivals.
Milwaukee Brewers
Hold
Against all odds and projections coming into the year, the Milwaukee Brewers just continue to find a way to win, sitting five games above .500 entering Friday.
Still, Rymer doesn't foresee them doing much at the deadline, neither buying nor selling.
"It's hard to imagine them going all-in, both on account of their deficit to the Cubs and on that of their limited resources," he wrote.
St. Louis Cardinals
Sell
This is one of the most fascinating teams to keep an eye on.
More News: Pete Crow-Armstrong Is Fastest Chicago Cubs Player To Join Elite Club
It's no secret that the front office would love to sell off pieces and start a rebuild. But with a record of 40-35, it could be hard to justify taking that course of action if they continue to play at this level through the summer.
If they were to wane, though, they have plenty of pieces that could be moved.
Cincinnati Reds
Hold
On the edge of contention, it would not be surprising to see the Cincinnati Reds go after some roster upgrades that can get them into that next level.
However, Rymer thinks that they will -- and should -- be wary of going all in.
"What's needed is more offense, yet this is another team that has to be cautious. There aren't clear paths to the playoffs via the NL Central title or the NL wild-card race, and there's only so much here in the way of resources," he wrote.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Sell
This shouldn't surprise anyone.
More News: Which Chicago Cubs Top Prospects Could Be Dealt in Possible Trade Deadline Splash?
Reports have already come out from multiple insiders stating the Pittsburgh Pirates are ready to take calls on everyone not named Paul Skenes or Oneil Cruz.
They'll sell, and it could be a wholesale one.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.