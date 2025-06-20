Cubs Bullpen Leads MLB in Important Streak as Relievers Step Up
Jed Hoyer has not been demure about the Chicago Cubs’ needs ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
The Cubs' president of baseball operations bluntly named the starting rotation and bullpen as priority targets recently, which comes as no surprise.
Quietly, however, the Cubs’ bullpen is fourth best in baseball with a 3.15 ERA—and that average has a wild split.
Since May, they lead the MLB, entering play on June 19 with a 1.95 ERA in 152.1 innings pitched. Chicago's bullpen ranked No. 26 in the league from the beginning of the 2025 season until April, with a 4.76 ERA over 113.1 innings.
Drew Pomeranz, Caleb Thielbar, and Ryan Pressly, all left-handers, are spearheading the effort to potentially shift the team's focus towards starting pitching help at the July 31 deadline.
The trio has become potent in May, coinciding with the Cubs’ trade with the Seattle Mariners for Pomeranz that caught little to no notice.
Since his first appearance for Chicago on April 25, he has yet to allow an earned run through 20 games.
Pomeranz has a 0.00 ERA in 16.1 innings pitched with 15 strikeouts to five walks.
He’s not the only reliever boasting such a record. As reported by the Chicago Tribune (subscription required), the Cubs are the only MLB team with three pitchers who own an active streak of 15-plus games without allowing an earned run.
Pomeranz is joined by Thielbar, who is up to 17 games since May 5, and Pressly, who is up to 16 games since May 9.
Thielbar has pitched a 1.69 ERA with 24 strikeouts to 11 walks in 26.2 innings. Pressley has carried a 3.54 ERA with 19 strikeouts to 11 walks in 28 innings.
Initially believed to be a team in need of relievers with experience in high-leverage spots, Chicago might just have that in their bullpen already.
The trio’s streaks are also the longest, second-longest, and tied for third-longest active streaks in the 2025 season.
Right-hander Chris Flexen isn’t far behind them with 11 games without an earned run. He’s posted a 0.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts to five walks in 18.1 innings pitched.
Impressively, a lot of the production in the bullpen comes from former starters: Pomeranz, Flexer, and righty Brad Keller, who has a 2.10 ERA in 34.1 innings pitched.
It’s been an encouraging sign of strength from the unit that hasn’t been immune from injury and has been without perhaps their best reliever in Porter Hodge since he went on the IL on May 18.
That not only bodes well for a World Series run, but it also allows the front office to solidify focus on targets that bolster the starting rotation.
