Chicago Cubs Insider Points to Busy Offseason As "Paying Off" So Far This Season
Just over a third of the way through the 2025 MLB regular season, the Chicago Cubs are one of the best teams in baseball. At 39-23, they are well-positioned to be buyers at the July 31 trade deadline, make the postseason, and compete for a World Series.
The arrival of Pete Crow-Armstrong and his MVP candidacy has been the center of most discussions surrounding the Cubs, and rightfully so. The outfielder is slashing .275/.312/.557 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs, and 21 stolen bases. But the offseason acqusitions by Chicago's front office have been a key part of the club's success as well.
MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan put out a list Friday morning of which teams' portfolio of offseason moves has borne the most fruit in helping their team win. The Cubs made the top of the list after having one of the busiest offseasons of any team in baseball.
Trading for Kyle Tucker has proved wonders for Chicago's offense, providing power and contact to the top of the team's lineup. The new Cub is slashing .283/.395/.522 with 12 home runs and 16 stolen bases. He's performed "exactly as advertised," according to Harrigan.
Carson Kelly has been another move that did not get as much buzz over the winter as the blockbuster trade with the Astros that sent Tucker to the Cubs, but has contributed arguably just as much to the team's success. Kelly is slashing .268/.385/.528 with nine home runs. He split time last season between the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers.
When Justin Steele went down for the season with UCL surgery in April, many Chicago fans panicked about the longevity of the starting pitching rotation. But Harrigan notes that Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea have been just the stabilizing forces the Cubs needed. Both veterans are having career years, with Boyd at a 3.01 ERA and 1.19 WHIP and Rea at a 3.59 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.