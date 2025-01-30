Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Land Long-Term Answer Behind Plate in Recent MLB Mock Draft

A recent MLB mock draft has the Chicago Cubs coming away with a phenomenal catching talent to add to its farm system.

Kenneth Teape

Jun 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Luke Stevenson (44) argues with the umpire after a play at the plate against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the fifth inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium.
There is a lot to like about the direction that the Chicago Cubs are heading in.

With the moves they have made this offseason, in conjunction with the inactivity or removal of talent from the rosters of their National League Central rivals, the Cubs are likely the favorites to win the division heading into Spring Training.

Their lineup is going to receive a much-needed boost with the addition of star right fielder Kyle Tucker, who produced a ridiculous 4.7 WAR in 2024 despite playing only 78 games and taking 277 at-bats, in a trade with the Houston Astros.

A second deal was made with the Astros, this time addressing their need at the back of the bullpen. Ryan Pressly should assume the closer’s role after Houston essentially dumped his salary in exchange for a lower-level prospect.

Depth additions were made elsewhere on the roster, with catcher Carson Kelly and starting pitchers Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea being signed. Eli Morgan was acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Guardians to bolster the bullpen depth as well.

On top of the improvements made to the Major League roster this winter, the team has some incredible young talent knocking on the door of promotions.

The present and future looks very bright for the franchise, as they could become contenders in the National League for years to come.

Only one position, catcher, sticks out as potentially not having a long-term answer. Their No. 4 ranked prospect, Moises Ballesteros, is listed as a catcher, but there are doubts he will be able to stick at the position.

A little further down the list at No. 12, Pablo Aliendo has some concerns as well.

That could certainly play a part in Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report having Chicago select a catcher in a recent mock draft.

With the No. 17 overall pick, the Cubs come away with North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Luke Stevenson.

“One of the best draft-eligible sophomores in the 2025 class, Stevenson hit .284/.420/.535 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI in 64 games as a true freshman. With a strong arm and solid receiving skills, he is the most complete prospect of the three college catchers who could go in the first round, ahead of Ike Irish (Auburn) and Caden Bodine (Coastal Carolina)," he wrote.

The Wake Forest High School product looks like the real deal behind the plate, offering an incredible combination of offensive prowess and defensive ability.

It will be interesting to see if Stevenson forgoes two years of college eligibility, but it will certainly be tough to pass up a first-round bonus if he looks to be a lock to be selected in the first half of the round.

Kenneth Teape
