Chicago Cubs' Latest Moves Paves Way to Improve Record Next Season
After winning 83 games the last two seasons, the Chicago Cubs entered this offseason hungry to improve.
It was another good, but not great year for the Cubs in 2024. For the second straight campaign, the team won 83 games and were well behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.
However, compared to 2023, Chicago wasn’t close to making the postseason, as the wild card was ultra-competitive once again.
With a desire to improve, the Cubs made a big splash this offseason by trading for Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. The talented outfielder is one of the best in the game and should be a big boost for Chicago.
Adding a player of that caliber will certainly help improve things for the Cubs, and that is the goal heading into next year.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a New Year’s Resolution for each team in the majors. For the Cubs, he spoke about getting over the 83-win mark, which is where the franchise has been hovering around of late.
“Swapping out Cody Bellinger for Kyle Tucker? That's a big net positive, and there isn't a whole lot else the Cubs truly need. Except additional wins, of course," he wrote.
When looking at Chicago, the Cubs have a solid-looking team at this point in the offseason. The addition of Tucker gives them a true star for at least one year, and that might have been the missing piece the last two years.
Despite missing about half of last season, the left-hander totaled 23 home runs, batted .289, and had a WAR of 4.7. As a player who hits for average, power, and plays great defense, there is a lot to like about the addition.
While Chicago has improved this offseason, their main competition in the NL Central has likely gotten worse. The Brewers saw some key players like shortstop Willy Adames leave in free agency. They also traded closer Devin Williams, who is entering the final year of his contract.
Seeing the Brewers getting weaker may help close a gap that has been significant the last couple of years. Milwaukee has finished a combined 19 games ahead of the Cubs the last two seasons.
Adding Tucker is certainly the big move, but the Cubs could still use one more arm in their bullpen to solidify the back end. The bullpen was arguably the biggest weakness of the team in 2024, and they could use a high-leverage arm in the back end.
Overall, there is a lot to like about the potential of Chicago coming into 2025. Barring major injuries, this should be a team that makes the playoffs and wins more than 83 games.