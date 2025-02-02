Chicago Cubs’ Latest Top Prospect List Teeming With Intriguing Talent
The Chicago Cubs are banking that Matt Shaw, their No. 1 prospect, is ready for a Major League job at third base.
But the farm system doesn’t begin and end with the former first-round pick. In fact, he is one of several nearly-MLB ready prospects who sit at the top of the Cubs’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by Baseball America.
Each of the Cubs’ top six prospects logged considerable time at Triple-A Iowa last season, putting them in position for a call-up when needed. Shaw might be the first.
But he’s unlikely to be the last.
Shaw was named the Cubs’ farm system’s player of the year, as selected by Baseball America, for his performance in 2024. In 121 games, he had a slash line of .284/.379/.488/.867 with 21 home runs and 71 RBI playing at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.
With the trade of Isaac Paredes to the Houston Astros, the Cubs are giving Shaw every chance to win the job out of spring training.
Starting pitcher Cade Horton was ranked No. 2, and he missed time last season with an injury. But he’s considered a future starter for Chicago after a stellar 2023, in which he went 4-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 21 starts, with 117 strikeouts and 27 walks.
Catcher Moises Ballesteros was ranked No. 3. The 21-year-old has sped through the system and reached Iowa last season. He finished with a slash line of 289/.354/.471/.825 with 19 home runs and 78 RBI. He could push for Major League playing time this year.
Outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara were No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Caissie was the Padres’ second-round pick in 2020, and he joined the Cubs via trade. Last year he played for Iowa and slashed .278/.375/.472/.847 with 19 home runs and 78 RBI.
Alcantara has already had a cup of coffee with the Cubs. But in the minors last year he slashed .278/.353/.428/.781 with 14 home runs and 61 RBI.
Infielder James Triantos was No. 6. He played in the MLB Futures Game with Shaw and Ballesteros last season and finished at Iowa with a slash line of .300/.346/.427/.773 with seven home runs and 52 RBI.
Prospects Nos. 11-20 included infielder/outfielder Jonathan Long, shortstop Juan Tomas, shortstop Angel Cepeda, shortstop Benjamin Cowles, infielder Pedro Ramirez, pitcher Brody McCullough, shortstop Wilifri De La Cruz, shortstop Ronny Cruz, shortstop Yahil Melendez and shortstop Cristian Hernandez.
Prospects Nos. 21-30 included shortstop Ty Southisene, third baseman Gage Workman, catcher Pablo Aliendo, shortstop Juan Cabada, pitcher Will Sanders, outfielder Alexander Canario, pitcher Jack Neely, pitcher Nick Dean, pitcher Sam Armstrong and outfielder Brett Bateman.