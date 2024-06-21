Chicago Cubs Linked To Star Kentucky Outfielder In Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Chicago Cubs have some of the best prospects in baseball with many getting closer to joining players like outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in the Majors.
Even as Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and his staff consider their options when it comes to the trade market, they’re keeping an eye on the talent available in this year’s MLB draft, which will take place on July 14 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Chicago, like every other team, had scouts in attendance for this week’s MLB Draft Combine. As part of that event, along with the Men’s College World Series, ESPN recently offered a two-round mock draft.
The Cubs have two picks — No. 14 in the first round and No. 54 in the second round.
ESPN believes Chicago will look to split the difference, drafting one player who could make an impact soon, and another who would be a developmental prospect at a position of need.
At No. 14 the Cubs were connected to Kentucky left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt, who just helped the Wildcats reach the MCWS for the first time in program history.
The 21-year-old can play left field, center field and third base and hits from the right side of the plate. He joined Kentucky for the 2023 season after starting his college career at Charleston Southern.
He’s had a big year at the plate, slashing .340/.468/.622/1.090 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 46 RBI. He has a solid approach at the plate, with 45 strikeouts against 37 walks. He was selected All-SEC Second Team.
Kentucky was eliminated from the MCWS on Wednesday by SEC rival Florida.
Before joining the Wildcats he was Charleston Southern’s MVP and an All-Big South Conference Freshman selection for the Bucs in 2022.
Two of Chicago’s Top 10 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, are outfielders. Owen Caissie is at Triple-A Iowa and Kevin Alcántara is at Double-A Tennessee.
The projected second-round pick is notable because it’s at a position of immediate need — catcher. But Hunter Carns, a prep catcher out of First Coast High School in Jacksonville, Fla. would be unlikely to help anytime soon. Already 19 years old he’s also a Florida State commit.
The Cubs are in flux at catcher. They recently designated veteran catcher Yan Gomes for assignment and signed Tomas Nido to replace him. He’ll tandem with Miguel Amaya for now.
They also promoted their top catching prospect, Moises Ballesteros, to Iowa recently after a terrific run at Tennessee with the Smokies, but the 20-year-old is unlikely to be called up before 2025.