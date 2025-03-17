Chicago Cubs Might Not Face Former MVP Winner During Tokyo Series
The Chicago Cubs open up their season with a two-game series in Tokyo, Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Cubs have already played two exhibition games in Tokyo to get ready for the clash with the reigning World Series Champions.
In their first exhibition, Chicago was shutout by the Hanshin Tigers 3-0. Tigers starting pitcher Keito Mombetsu threw five perfect innings against what could be considered the Cubs opening day lineup.
The Cubs had much more success Sunday morning against the Yomiuri Giants. The Northsiders were able to capture a 4-2 win. In the game, top prospect Matt Shaw was able to collect a couple of RBI to help solidify the outcome. Matt Boyd also pitched the last four innings and allowed zero runs while striking out six to earn the save.
Looking towards the two games with Los Angeles, Chicago might have caught a little bit of a break.
Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, manager Dave Roberts has stated that he is worried about the status of Mookie Betts for the Tokyo Series.
Betts has been dealing with an illness that took a massive toll on him and caused him to lose some weight.
He did partake in a workout, but it looked as if it was a little more taxing on the body of the 2018 American League MVP. At one point, he was bent over with his hands on his knees, per Plunkett.
This news is obviously not what the Dodgers wanted to hear.
Betts was gearing up to be the everyday shortstop for Los Angeles. If he does miss the two-game series, the Dodgers will have to turn to Miguel Rojas, Enrique Hernandez or Tommy Edman to captain the infield.
As for the Cubs, they enter this two-game series with a lot to prove.
Their preseason projections have them not only winning their division, but they are expected to be one of the best teams in the MLB.
Chicago had some injury concerns early in spring training, but those were put to bed. Shaw is swinging it well after missing some time with an oblique injury, and he is ready to be the full-time third baseman at Wrigley Field in 2025. Additionally, Nico Hoerner is expected to be ready for domestic opening day at the end of the month.
The Tokyo Series has a first pitch set for 6:10 AM ET with Shota Imanaga taking the mound against Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Tuesday, March 18.