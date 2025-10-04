Chicago Cubs Name Starting Pitcher For NLDS Game 1 vs Brewers In Milwaukee
The Chicago Cubs have announced their starting pitcher for Saturday's Game 1 of the National League Division Series in Milwaukee, and it indicates an all-hands-on-deck approach from manager Craig Counsell.
Left-hander Matthew Boyd will take the mound on short rest following his start in the first game of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Boyd threw just 58 pitches in that game, lasting 4 1/3 innings before turning things over to the bullpen.
Boyd, 34, is in his first season with the Cubs after signing a two-year, $29 million contract in December of 2024. He was 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA in 179 2/3 regular-season innings, making 31 starts for his heaviest workload by far since 2019, when he was with the Detroit Tigers.
His first postseason experience came in 2022 with his hometown Seattle Mariners, when he faced three batters in an 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros in Game 3 of that year's American League Division Series. Boyd started three playoff games last year for the Cleveland Guardians, giving up just one run in 11 2/3 innings.
Prior to his start against the Padres on Tuesday, Boyd was fighting back tears while speaking to the media, talking about his grandfather who grew up a Cubs fan in downtown Chicago.
After a lackluster finish to the regular season — a 6.08 ERA over his last seven starts — he kept the Cubs in the game Tuesday, with some help from his defense.
Boyd's last start
Boyd allowed back-to-back doubles to open the second inning as the Padres grabbed an early lead, but then retired three straight batters to strand a runner at third. He also escaped a jam in the fourth, with shortstop Dansby Swanson making a pair of sparkling plays in the field to save runs.
Counsell relieved Boyd after he gave up a one-out single to Freddy Fermin in the fifth, and Chicago's bullpen retired all 14 batters it faced to give the Cubs the lead in the series.
Boyd was warming up in the bullpen during the ninth inning of Game 3 on Thursday when Brad Keller found trouble in his second inning of work. Counsell instead turned to Andrew Kittredge, who got the last two outs to send Chicago onward.
This will be just Boyd's fourth time pitching on short rest in his Major League career, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA in his previous three outings on three days' rest.
