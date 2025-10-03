MLB Releases Cubs' Entire Remaining Broadcast Schedule For NLDS Against Brewers
The Chicago Cubs advanced on Thursday night to their first National League Divisional Series since 2017 with an epic clinching victory over the San Diego Padres.
With the win — arguably one of the biggest for the franchise in the better part of the last decade since 2016 — the Cubs get matched up in what promises to be an epic NLDS showdown with their hated division rival Milwaukee Brewers.
The storylines write themselves here as former Milwaukee now Chicago manager Craig Counsell tries to eliminate his old team which has had a sensational season and not skipped a beat in the two years since his departure. Fans who want to plan the rest of their next week around Cubs games just got some huge info courtesy of Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
MLB Sets Full Broadcast Schedule For Entire Divisional Round
Chicago was already scheduled for Game 1 on Saturday afternoon at 1:08 p.m. CST and Game 2 in the late slot Monday night at 8:08 p.m. CST. Now though, the first home game of the series -- which will happen next Wednesday, October 8 will be held at 4:08 p.m. CST.
The second home game -- if necessary -- would be the next evening at Wrigley Field also in the 8:08 p.m. CST time slot.
Should the series go back to Milwaukee in a decisive fifth game, it would be held two days later on Saturday, October 11 at 3:38 p.m. CST. For the next seven days, fans both of the Brewers and Cubs can now know exactly where they need to be and when with the games finally getting a time placed on them.
History Being Made by Cubs and Brewers
Despite the fact that the cities of Milwaukee and Chicago are so close and the two sides have been going at it for almost three decades since the Brewers joined the National League in 1998, this will be the first time they have ever met in the postseason.
For a team in Milwaukee who had such a phenomenal year though, the Cubs should not be intimidated given that they took seven of the 13 matchups between the two sides. The margins are going to be razor thin during the series, and it would not be a surprise to anyone to see it go the distance of all five games.
It all gets started at American Family Field on Saturday afternoon as Chicago tries to get the series started off right.
