Chicago Cubs Named Ideal Landing Spot for All-Star Pitcher From AL West
It has been a strong start to the season for the Chicago Cubs, who are living up to expectations early on.
This year, the Cubs had lofty goals after a strong winter that greatly improved the team.
For the last couple of campaigns, Chicago has been good but not great. This offseason, they looked to change that with the blockbuster acquisition of Kyle Tucker.
Adding a player of that caliber has seemingly changed the lineup completely. The Cubs have been one of the best offensive teams in the league with their new star leading the way.
While the batting order has been excellent, the starting rotation and bullpen could use some help.
The recent injury to Justin Steele has resulted in the team being down a key starter, and with success in October being the main goal, they will need some help in that area.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Cubs being an ideal landing spot for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson.
“The Cubs have been scoring at will, but they were likely to be on the hunt for a rental starting pitcher this summer even before losing Justin Steele to season-ending surgery.”
Even though the Angels have struggled in recent years, Anderson has emerged as a very good pitcher for the franchise.
The southpaw was able to make the All-Star in 2024, totaling a 10-15 record and a 3.81 ERA.
There have been some inconsistencies throughout his career, but he has posted some elite numbers in the past. In 2022, when making his first All-Star appearance with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA.
So far in 2025, he’s off to a strong start once again, compiling a 2.08 ERA in four starts.
For Chicago, there is certainly a hole in the top of the rotation that needs to be filled if they are going to reach their lofty expectations.
Currently, Shota Imanaga is leading the rotation as expected with a 2-1 record and 2.22 ERA. The left-hander was excellent for the Cubs in his first season, and he is proving that it wasn’t a fluke.
Furthermore, free agent signing Matthew Boyd has also done very well early on.
While it is good to see the two left hander’s performing well, Chicago logically needs more in the rotation to compete with the best of the best in October in the National League.
It seems that this could be a strong market for starting pitchers this summer, so the Cubs should have numerous options to help them. With Anderson, getting an All-Star would be a significant addition to help strengthen the unit.