Chicago Cubs Named Landing Spot for All-Star Closer in Free Agency
After trading for Kyle Tucker, the Chicago Cubs need to do much more.
If they were willing to send the haul they did for the left-handed slugger, why stop there?
Tucker wasn't the only move the Cubs have made this offseason, as they've been somewhat aggressive in the early stages.
While most of their moves outside of the superstar have been marginal, that doesn't mean Chicago hasn't improved its roster.
As they look to continue doing so, the rotation and bullpen seem to be a priority.
Throughout the 2024 campaign, the Cubs' biggest issue was their lineup. If they swing the bat like they did last season next year, they shouldn't expect much to change.
While their bullpen could've been better, and their pitching staff wasn't as good as it should've been at times, they need to be better offensively.
Still, that doesn't diminish that if Chicago wants to win a championship, it all starts on the mound.
That's why targeting a guy like Carlos Estevez makes a ton of sense, as he'd be a proven veteran in Cubs' bullpen who would give them valuable innings when it matters most late in games.
Estevez, expected to sign a two or three-year deal, would instantly be Chicago's closer.
Caleb Moody of Just Baseball views them as a logical landing spot, adding what he'd bring the Cubs on a nightly basis.
"The Chicago Cubs are another team looking to contend in 2025 and could do with some upgrades in the bullpen. They were a middle-of-the-pack ‘pen in 2024, ranking 12th in ERA, 17th in FIP, 19th in WHIP and 14th in AVG against... And while other names like Nate Pearson, Keegan Thompson the newly acquired Eli Morgan are good options to firmly stick in the middle of the bullpen and possibly contend for a setup role, the Cubs currently lack that outright closing option for 2025. Estévez can compete to fill that role while also simultaneously providing some protection from any regression that the current top five in the bullpen might face in 2025," Moody wrote.
During the trade deadline, Estevez was arguably the best reliever dealt.
His free agency market doesn't seem to be as strong as his trade market was, but he's still an All-Star-caliber arm who proved his stuff can play at a high level moving forward.
Chicago has intriguing bullpen pieces, but many are young and don't have as much experience as Estevez, especially in closing games.