Cubs Young Pitching Prospect Already Turning Heads in Spring Ahead of Debut

The Chicago Cubs came into spring training with a much deeper rotation than they did at this time a year ago, following some significant moves this winter to address it.

Of course, a full season from Cade Horton following his dominant display as a rookie aids the conversation there, but it goes well beyond Horton. Someone who will try to follow a similar path as the right-hander is the top pitching prospect in the organization, Jaxon Wiggins.

In his first big league camp, Wiggins is not expected to break camp with the team or even really have much of a shot, given the lack of need for starters to begin the season. That doesn't mean this is not a critical spring for him, and apparently, the 24-year-old is impressing his coaching staff already.

Cubs coaches impressed with Wiggins so far

"If you watch him, he’s throwing very professional appearances in his bullpens and his live (BP), very professional," Craig Counsell said via Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune (subscription required). "He absolutely has the ability to do it. But the reps take it because you’re stacking on better pitch shapes, execution, better hitters as you move up. So you’re just stacking all these things up and one of them is better execution."

Counsell continued to break down what he needs to do, including developing more delivery consistency, and how this will ultimately allow him to grow. He earned more praise from pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, who is impressed with his process even after such an eye-popping year in the minor leagues.

"Guys have freedom when they think that way, like, ‘I’m just going to go do my work, I’m going to keep doing what I do, and then my time comes, we’ll know,'" Hottovy told the Tribune.

“For the year he had and where he’s been trending and to be on the radar, he’s definitely in that group of guys we’re going to keep our eye on. But he’s also a guy we don’t feel like we need to rush because we are going to have a lot of those others (among our depth). But I’d love to see him force his way into that conversation."

When can fans expect a big league debut for Wiggins?

Ultimately, the question on everyone's mind likely depends on how well those adjustments translate to in-game performance in Wiggins' first big league spring training. He will absolutely get his chance to prove something in camp, but the Opening Day roster is probably out of the question.

If he can make a decision like Hottovy alluded to and at least force Chicago to make a tough call, perhaps the Horton path is very much in the conversation for Wiggins.

After posting a 2.19 ERA across 19 minor league appearances, including a 1.93 ERA in 10 Double-A starts, Triple-A Iowa likely awaits the youngster as he refines the finishing touches on his game before joining a big league rotation.

Injuries are inevitable, and it seems like Wiggins is starting to put himself in the position of being the first in line when they do hit the staff.

