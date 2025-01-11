Chicago Cubs Non-Tendering Slugger After 2020 Has Remained Their Worst Mistake
The Chicago Cubs decided not to bring back a struggling slugger a few years ago and it has morphed into a massive mistake since.
ESPN's David Schoenfield recently ranked the worst decisions each MLB team has made in the last five years. The Cubs came in at No. 22 with their mistake being non-tendering Kyle Schwarber after the 2020 season.
In the years since, Schwarber has developed into one of the best leadoff hitters of all time and has hit at least 38 home runs in the last three seasons.
It didn't make much sense at the time the decision was made, but it makes even less with a bit of added context since.
He was the fourth overall selection in the 2015 MLB draft. While he didn't hit for a very good average, his overall stats were very impressive to start his career.
During his six seasons with Chicago, he posted a .230/.336/480 slash line with three years of at least 25 home runs. He struck out a ton, but got on base at a solid rate and clearly had plenty of power potential.
The 2020 season was bad enough to get the Cubs to not even offer a contract to him. He posted a .188/.308/.393 slash line and then hit free agency.
Chicago knew the kind of bat he could have, but didn't want to lock themselves into a longterm contract with such a risky player.
The worst-case scenario has played out since, with Schwarber making two All-Star teams and going on to star for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Since leaving the Windy City, he has put up a .229/.350/.500 slash line with an average of 41 home runs and 93 RBI.
In 2024, he hit a record 14 homers from the leadoff spot alone.
Another major failed move from the Cubs in the past few years has been the Cody Bellinger experiment.
Chicago signed a one-year deal with Bellinger back in 2023, which then became a three-year deal with opt-outs.
His first year with the Cubs wasn't that bad, but he then took a dive this past season with a .266/.325/.426 slash line. He also missed over 30 games due to injury.
It was expected that he would opt out of the deal and the two parties would go their separate ways, but he stayed with the contract and forced Chicago to trade him.
Seeing as though they worked out a deal to move him and replaced his spot in the lineup with Kyle Tucker, that failed move is still not as bad as letting Schwarber walk for nothing.