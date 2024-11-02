Chicago Cubs Not Seen as Likely Option for World Series Champion
With the offseason starting for the Chicago Cubs, the franchise is looking to improve this winter from what was a fairly solid season.
Despite finishing over .500 in 2024, the Cubs were unfortunately not a playoff contender last season. While there were some superb stretches of baseball for Chicago, there was also a lot of inconsistency.
This offseason, the Cubs will be looking to fine tune some things on the team, as they shouldn’t be far off from competing for a playoff spot in 2025.
In their lineup, they would like to add a power bat in the middle of the order, but a lot of what they do to make upgrades in the lineup will likely depend on whether Cody Bellinger exercises his option.
For the bullpen, this is arguably the area that they need the most help in, as adding multiple arms could be a good idea for Chicago.
One positive is that the starting rotation for the Cubs is pretty solid with a quartet of talented pitchers. Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about potential landing spots for free agent Walker Buehler. While Chicago was mentioned with one open spot in the rotation, it doesn’t appear likely that Buehler will be the person to fill that void.
“Had the Cubs actually traded away Jameson Taillon at the July 30 deadline, this would be a way better fit. As is, they still have Taillon, as well as Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele and Javier Assad, plus a bunch of viable younger options in Jordan Wicks, Ben Brown and Cade Horton. They're losing Kyle Hendricks, but they don't need to replace him.”
With a solid staff already and some potential young arms coming up, adding a pitcher the caliber of Buehler might not be necessary. The veteran right-hander is likely to receive a lucrative short-term deal, which will likely result in him not being an option.
For the Cubs, while they do need to replace Kyle Hendricks in the rotation, a cheaper veteran option would likely be more ideal. Furthermore, a majority of their spending this offseason should be focused on adding some power to their lineup and improving the bullpen.
While Buehler is certainly an appealing player in free agency this offseason, Chicago isn’t going to be the best fit for him in free agency with more pressing needs in other areas. However, if a starter is traded to improve the lineup or bullpen, he would certainly be a player to keep an eye on.