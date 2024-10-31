Ranking Top 4 Priorities for Disappointed Chicago Cubs This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs are heading into the offseason after a solid 2024 campaign, in which they finished over .500 but missed the playoffs.
Even though the Cubs missed the playoffs, it was a solid season for them, as the franchise was getting direction under manager Craig Counsell. While things aren’t perfect in Chicago, there are a lot of reasons to be hopeful for the near future.
In 2024, the emergence of the starting rotation really has become the anchor for the team for the next couple of years, and they have some young players in the lineup that have a bright future as well.
As the team hopes to improve for next season, there are a few areas that they can aim to improve. With the offseason approaching, here are the Top-4 priorities for the Cubs.
Keep Developing Young Players
With a fairly young roster in 2024, it will be important for Chicago to continue to develop their young core of talent to help sustain success. In the lineup, the Cubs have players like Michael Busch, Issac Parades, and Pete-Crow Armstrong.
With some talented prospects also waiting in the wings, the Cubs have some promising young players, but developing them will continue to be key.
Bullpen Help
As the Cubs look to take a step forward, a big need for them will be to upgrade their bullpen. Whether that be in free agency, or in a trade, Chicago needs some better arms to help make the most of their strong starting rotation.
While any arms would help, the Cubs especially could use a solid closer at the back-end of the bullpen. Counsell has had strong bullpens to lean on in the past, and he will certainly want to build that in Chicago.
5th Starter
With a nice quartet of starting pitchers, the rotation was the strongest part of the team for the Cubs in 2024. However, they did have a massive liability in the final spot in the rotation, as Kyle Hendricks had an awful season.
Hendricks will be a free agent this offseason, and that will allow Chicago to look to upgrade the final spot in the rotation. While they don’t need a superstar like Corbin Burnes with the talent they already have, they could use a solid back-end of the rotation guy to eat innings for them and help protect the bullpen.
Middle of the Order Hitter
One of the flaws for the Cubs last season on offense was their lack of power and consistency in their lineup. Arguably, their best power hitter, Cody Bellinger, had a down season in 2024 by his standards and has a big player option looming.
What Bellinger decides to do with his player option will likely dictate what Chicago looks to do on offense this season. If he opts in, the Cubs will likely stay put and not make a big splash on an offensive player. However, if he leaves, they might try to pursue one of the big power hitters like Anthony Santander or Pete Alonso.