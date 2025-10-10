Chicago Cubs Offense Finally Catches Fire In Elimination Game vs Brewers
After dropping a pair of games in Milwaukee to the Brewers, it felt like the Chicago Cubs season was practically over. It is a daunting task to take on this team as they are arguably one of the best in baseball, especially with how the first two had gone.
The Cubs were outscored 16-6 in the first two losses as they only posted three runs on the board in both games. Chicago didn't run away in the game three elimination by any means (won 4-3), but their pitching staff came through in a big way, finally.
It was game four that the Cubs' bats broke free in their 6-0 victory, but the scoreboard didn't entirely reflect the offense the team showed in the win. There had been plenty of opportunities for the Cubs to blow the game open even further, and although that didn't happen, it didn't matter.
There was hit after hit in this win and it did a lot for the confidence of the Cubs, especially for Kyle Tucker. Multiple players came through in this second elimination game and that swings all of the momentum in favor of the Cubs going into the winner take all game 5 showdown.
The Bright Pieces of Game Four Cubs' Offense
The first inning proved to be a big one for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner had a base hit followed by a Kyle Tucker walk which, alone, doesn't mean a whole lot. However, when Ian Happ steps up and hits a homer (with two outs on the board) it does.
No Cub would cross home plate again until the sixth inning, but the inning prior the Cubs loaded the bases. Even though the team couldn't get a runner in, this is still a positive sign for them going into this final game as they've struggled to do to get men on throughout the series.
The sixth only had Carson Kelly score, but it was who got him there that mattered — Matt Shaw. Shaw has been great at getting on base this postseason, but it has been because he can draw walks as he has not had a hit yet in these playoffs, until a nice single in this inning would help grow the Cubs lead over the Brewers.
The struggles of Kyle Tucker are not unknown, but he might start to remember who he is now. He went 2-for-3 with a walk drawn to go with his 414 foot bomb in the seventh. His home run wasn't the last of the game, however.
Michael Busch did exactly what he has done all season which is be a consistent bat for the team. He was the final nail in the coffin for the Brewers with a 400 foot homer of his own.
The Cubs need this offense to show up in game five if they hope to win three straight against the Brewers and advance to the NLCS to play the Los Angeles Dodgers.
