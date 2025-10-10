Kyle Tucker Gets Real About Cubs Fans — And It’s Hard To Disagree
The Chicago Cubs advanced to a winner-take-all Game 5 in their NLDS series against the Milwaukee Brewers after the club shut Milwaukee out with a 6-0 win on October 9, thus evening their series at 2-2.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell put his season's fate in the hands of starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, who gave up six runs in just .2 innings pitched during Game 1 of this series.
However, Boyd rewarded Counsell's faith and produced a massive bounce-back outing, throwing 4.2 innings of scoreless ball before the Cubs' bullpen took over and kept Milwaukee off the scoreboard.
Chicago's offense has been extraordinary in the first inning throughout this series. They've scored a total of 10 runs in the first inning of their past three NLDS games, with three crucial runs coming from a three-run home run by Ian Happ on Wednesday night. While this would have been enough for the Cubs to secure the win, given their pitching staff's dominance, star slugger Kyle Tucker added insurance with a majestic solo shot in the 7th inning.
Kyle Tucker Sends Clear Message About Cubs Fans After NLDS Game 4 Win
Chicago needed all the help they could get when heading to Wrigley Field after dropping the first two games on the road of this series. And the Cubs' fan base delivered, providing a ton of energy and enthusiasm over the past two nights.
And Kyle Tucker showed these fans a lot of love when speaking with Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network postgame.
When talking about his home run, Tucker took a pause to smile, as the Wrigley Field crowd was singing in the background. "Sorry, it's kind of hard to hear in here, everyone's so loud. I can't even hear myself think!" he said, per an X post from Marquee Sports Network.
Tucker later added, "This fanbase is phenomenal. Everyone's coming out and supporting us every single day... I mean, it's so loud in here, and they love coming to these games and supporting us."
MLB's X account also posted a heartfelt message from Tucker to Cubs fans, where he said, "This is awesome. I mean, I can barely hear myself talk or think right now. I mean, these fans deserve the world. They've been supporting us all year long, every single year, every single day; they come out and support us. So we're just trying to do the best for them."
While Tucker is going to become an unrestricted free agent after this season ends, his glowing praise of Cubs fans might be enough to compel him to re-sign with this franchise — so long as Chicago's front office offers him what he deserves.
