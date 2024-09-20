Chicago Cubs Pitcher Season Comes to an End, Set for Knee Surgery
The Chicago Cubs have lost a former key piece to their bullpen for the remainder of the season.
On Thursday, it was announced that Cubs reliever Julian Merryweather would miss the rest of the 2024 season and undergo knee surgery on Friday. Merryweather, who has been in the Cubs organization since the beginning of 2023 after being claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays was once a vital piece to the team’s relief core.
During the 2023 season, the 32-year-old appeared in 69 games, throwing 72 innings with a 3.38 earned run average with an impressive 32.3% strikeout rate of batters faced. Although he struggled with allowing 36 walks on the year, Chicago moved him into a higher leverage role where he picked up two saves and 17 holds on the year, both career high’s for the Oklahoma Baptist right hander.
However, much like his year is coming to an end, Merryweather has dealt with multiple injuries this season that has not allowed him to see a lot of time on the mound for the Cubs, nor find any momentum based off of his solid 2023 numbers. The Berkeley California native only appeared in 15 games this season after spending three months on the injured list due to a right shoulder strain.
He recorded 15 innings of work, picking up a 6.60 ERA and a blown save before heading back to the injured list with right knee tendinitis, the same injury that has forced the upcoming surgery.
Although the Cubs have dealt with a few injuries with their bullpen this year and are on pace to miss the postseason for the fourth straight season, the relief core has been overall impressive throughout the year. The bullpen’s ERA currently sits as the sixth best in the National League and 12th best in baseball.
Merryweather is not set to be a free agent until after the 2026 season, as he enters his second year of arbitration with the club. He intends to be ready in time for spring training and compete for a roster spot on the Cubs.
The team will be entering a pivotal season for President of Baseball Operations Jedd Hoyer who went on record at this past MLB trade deadline that all eyes were focused on improving the team in 2025.
A healthy Julian Merryweather who could regain his form from a season ago would definitely help that bold statement from Hoyer to become a reality.