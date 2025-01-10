Chicago Cubs Predicted To Lose Top Free Agent to Non-Dodgers NL Team
The decision baseball fans are waiting for will be made by Jan. 23. Roki Sasaki, who many consider one of the best pitchers in the world, has to decide before Jan. 23, when his window closes.
Sasaki has elite stuff, and the hope for the Chicago Cubs is that they land the right-hander.
The Cubs sales pitch might not be as strong as the other teams around Major League Baseball, but this is still a historical franchise with plenty to offer.
Sure, Chicago hasn't found as much success as the other teams in the mix, but the Cubs are a brand. Factor that in with Chicago being a desirable city and the chances of signing him might be better than it may seem.
However, if Sasaki wants to stay on the West Coast, there wouldn't be much the Cubs could do, and that's the biggest worry for now.
Some have suggested that he doesn't mind playing outside of California, but until he makes a decision, it's uncertain how true that is.
In his defense, say he signed with the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers, it isn't like the only thing those two teams would offer him is being in California.
Los Angeles and San Diego are beautiful cities with excellent weather, but the Dodgers and Padres are two of the better teams in Major League Baseball.
Los Angeles, specifically, has been the best team in the league over the past few campaigns.
Despite everything the Dodgers and Chicago could offer the flame-thrower, Will Laws of Sports Illustrated believes he won't sign with either team, predicting him to sign with the Padres.
"The wait for the most intriguing free agent in years to choose his next team continues. Sasaki continues to meet with teams and listen to pitches. Since he’s not yet 25 years old and doesn’t have six years of service time, the right-hander is subject to MLB’s international amateur signing bonus pool rules, severely limiting the cap of his contract. The upside here is massive, as Sasaki has a 2.02 career ERA in Japan, averaging 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. The deadline for Sasaki to sign with a team is Jan. 23, when the posting window closes."
San Diego has been considered one of the favorites, just like the Cubs, over the past few months. The only hope in the Padres not landing him would be due to them not being as elite as Los Angeles.
They're probably better than Chicago on paper, but it isn't a massive difference. Either way, it's uncertain how much that will even factor into his decision.
Arguably the best free agent of the class, the Cubs can only hope Sasaki will pick them.