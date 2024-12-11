Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Putting Together Trade Package To Acquire Kyle Tucker From Astros

The Chicago Cubs are in discussion to acquire Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros with multiple names being involved in the trade package.

Brad Wakai

Sep 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) watches his home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park
Sep 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) watches his home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Chicago Cubs fans might want to sit down for this one.

After it was stated the Houston Astros would listen to offers for anyone on their roster, the Cubs quickly jumped in regarding a potential deal for superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker.

And now, per Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the two sides are discussing a framework involving who would be part of the return package heading back to the Astros.

"Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and corner infielder Isaac Paredes are two players the Houston Astros are targeting in a possible trade for right fielder Kyle Tucker, sources briefed on the discussions told The Athletic on Wednesday," the insiders report.

This comes on the heels of Jed Hoyer reportedly approaching Seiya Suzuki about certain teams being interested in acquiring him since he has a full no-trade clause.

There could be more players involved as well.

"Talks are fluid, and the teams have exchanged a variety of names. Any Cubs package for Tucker, 27, likely would include prospects as well. Third baseman Cam Smith, Chicago's first-round pick in 2024, is another player in whom the Astros are interested," they add.

Cody Bellinger could also be a name who is thrown into the mix.

Suzuki might not be part of this trade if Chicago wants to hold onto him or if he doesn't want to go to Houston, all things that could complicate this getting pushed through.

However, the positive sign is there are discussions reportedly taking place, something that is huge for the Cubs if they are able to get this done.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

