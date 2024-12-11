Chicago Cubs Putting Together Trade Package To Acquire Kyle Tucker From Astros
Chicago Cubs fans might want to sit down for this one.
After it was stated the Houston Astros would listen to offers for anyone on their roster, the Cubs quickly jumped in regarding a potential deal for superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker.
And now, per Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the two sides are discussing a framework involving who would be part of the return package heading back to the Astros.
"Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and corner infielder Isaac Paredes are two players the Houston Astros are targeting in a possible trade for right fielder Kyle Tucker, sources briefed on the discussions told The Athletic on Wednesday," the insiders report.
This comes on the heels of Jed Hoyer reportedly approaching Seiya Suzuki about certain teams being interested in acquiring him since he has a full no-trade clause.
There could be more players involved as well.
"Talks are fluid, and the teams have exchanged a variety of names. Any Cubs package for Tucker, 27, likely would include prospects as well. Third baseman Cam Smith, Chicago's first-round pick in 2024, is another player in whom the Astros are interested," they add.
Cody Bellinger could also be a name who is thrown into the mix.
Suzuki might not be part of this trade if Chicago wants to hold onto him or if he doesn't want to go to Houston, all things that could complicate this getting pushed through.
However, the positive sign is there are discussions reportedly taking place, something that is huge for the Cubs if they are able to get this done.