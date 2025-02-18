Chicago Cubs Quickly Closing In On Signing Veteran All-Star Third Baseman
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly very close to a deal with a veteran third base solution.
After being linked to Justin Turner as a possible backup plan in the scenario where the Cubs did not land Alex Bregman, it appears they are indeed pivoting in that direction.
As first reported by Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Chicago is nearing an agreement with the two-time All-Star on a contract which would likely be for just one season given the fact Turner turned 40 years old back in November.
Presumably, while he has the ability to play all over the infield, Turner is being brought in to play third following the trade of Isaac Paredes in the Kyle Tucker deal.
The heir apparent was seen as top prospect Matt Shaw, but with Shaw having yet to play an MLB inning and dealing with a minor injury in spring training, the Cubs could see Turner as a potential insurance plan for this season and even if Shaw is ready as a mentor for their young future star.
Someone like Turner won't inspire the same level of excitement in the fanbase that seeing their top prospect starting on Opening Day would, but with Chicago very clearly all in to win this season, they can't afford to take the chance that Shaw is not ready to go right away.
Turner is still productive on the offensive side of the ball, slashing .259/.354/.383 in 2024 with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners coming off a 23 home run and career-high 96 RBI season in 2023 with the Boston Red Sox.
Look for the Cubs to lock this one up as soon as this week.