Chicago Cubs Boss Says Top Prospect Must Earn Job at Key Position
The Chicago Cubs get their spring training kicked off this week with pitchers and catchers reporting less than two weeks before games get going.
For the Cubs, there's still at least one major question in terms of the lineup and everyday infield, and it comes at the hot corner. Chicago has really only one legitimate in-house option to play third base, but are still in talks with at least two free agents as well.
Of course, the news cycle still is revolving around Alex Bregman and what his decision will be, though the longer things go on it does feel a bit more likely he could be inclined to take the shorter length contract the Cubs are offering, a move that would be seismic and potentially push Chicago back into the category of championship contention.
The Cubs are also reportedly in discussions with veteran journeyman Justin Turner, who is still productive at the plate despite having just turned 40 years old.
If no move is to be made, the presumptive favorite would be top prospect Matt Shaw, who Chicago of course thinks highly of. During his media availability to kick off the spring, Jed Hoyer was asked about the third base position and naturally talked only about the players actually on the team, sending a very direct sounding message to his young rookie.
"It will be a competition this spring for sure," Hoyer said when asked if there is an opening at the postion. "I don’t think we’re in the world of anointing a rookie and giving him a job. I think he’s gonna have to win a job...But certainly there's real opportunity there."
Hoyer was asked a follow up about the pursuit of free agents, giving a cookie-cutter answer about always looking to improve everywhere.
Shaw finds himself in an interesting spot here. The team is not going to stop pursuing Bregman in favor of a rookie who has yet to take a swing in an MLB game, but if they don't land the Houston Astros star, they really won't have much other choice other than to see what Shaw has right out of the gate.
In order to avoid blocking Shaw for the next several seasons, an argument could be made that Turner makes more sense in the long term. He will only command a one-year deal and is a capable stopgap while also potentially allowing Shaw to get his feet wet with less pressure on his shoulders.
Of course, no one will be upset if the Cubs sign one of the best third basemen in all of baseball, though Hoyer is doing the right thing by sticking to his guns in terms of the length he's willing to offer the two-time All-Star.
As things currently stand, Shaw is the favorite. But Hoyer is not going to say that openly, and there's no reason why he should.