Chicago Cubs ‘Quietly Preparing’ for Huge MLB Announcement for All-Star Game
The Chicago Cubs appear poised to host the MLB All-Star Game for the fourth time in Wrigley Field’s history.
Per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Cubs are “quietly preparing” for an official announcement by Major League Baseball that they will host the game in 2027.
In May, Bruce Levine at 670 The Score in Chicago reported that the Cubs were “pushing” to host the game and that an announcement could come this summer. The Cubs released a statement after the report saying that no decision had been made.
Levine reported at the time that the league’s chief concern was the neighborhood setting around Wrigley Field, combined with the influx of people for an event of that size. On a typical Cubs gameday, the neighborhood is filled with thousands of people who go to bars and restaurants around the Field, along with those that actually go to the game.
Those concerns may have been assuaged earlier this week.
CBS News Chicago reported on Wednesday that the Chicago City Council approved a $32.1 million plan to upgrade security around Wrigley Field.
Among the improvements are the installation of anti-terrorism rated security bollards around Wrigley Field, along with the widening of sidewalks in Addison Street by four feet.
The bollards are anchored-down cylinders that are used to stop vehicular attacks on spaces with large groups of people.
In the story, Alderman Bennett Lawson, who represents the neighborhood around Wrigley Field, said he hoped the improvements would sway the All-Star Game toward the north side of Chicago at some point.
Wrigley Field has hosted the game three times, with the last being in 1990. The other games were in 1947 and 1962. The last time the city hosted the game was in 2003 when the Chicago White Sox hosted the game at what is now Rate Field.
The 2025 All-Star Game is set for July 15 at Truist Field in Atlanta. The 2026 All-Star Game will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
