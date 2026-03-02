Cubs Ace Shota Imanaga Has Fans Concerned, But Insider Says There's Time

The Chicago Cubs went into spring training with one of the deepest pitching staffs they have had in some time, with a combination of guys returning, developing, being acquired in trades, and coming back from injury.

Names like Cade Horton, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Edward Cabrera inspire serious hope, but the ace for most of the last two seasons has been Shota Imanaga, and he returns to the Cubs on the qualifying offer.

So far this spring, Imanaga has been tough to evaluate. What was extremely encouraging was his increased velocity from the end of last year, but in Sunday's loss to the Chicago White Sox, he showed many of the same issues.

Allowing three home runs in 2.2 innings, Imanaga is showing once again that he is vulnerable to the long ball. Chicago insider Bruce Levine acknowledged this during an appearance on 104.3 The Score, but he also says there is time to fix it.

The Cubs have plenty of time to fix Imanaga

"The good news is that he is as strong as he's been since the beginning of last year, the ball is coming out, he does have velocity, feels good on the mound," Levine said. "It is early spring training, there is three and a half weeks left and probably four until he starts. Plenty of time to get his act together and have better command on his pitches."

Levine is certainly correct in arguing that Imanaga has nearly a full month to get ready for his first start. However, seeing lingering issues that caused huge performance dips last year carry over into spring has to set off a major red flag.

For Chicago, it's time to get Imanaga right if they hope to get anything close to his 2024 season of production.

Should the Cubs be concerned about Imanaga?

Ultimately, because of the reasons mentioned above with Chicago's depth, they are much less likely to be relying on Imanaga to be the staff ace and put up an All-Star caliber season. Of course, it would be tremendous, but this staff is not sink-or-swim based on Imanaga's numbers, and they are only committed for this year.

With that being said, though, the southpaw has certainly not looked like himself for a long time now, and he may very well be much closer to a back-end piece than a borderline ace in this rotation.

If Imanaga can have at least a decent season, that would be just fine in that role, but if he looks anything like he did in September and October, it would be a major blow to this Cubs rotation's ceiling.