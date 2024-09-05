Chicago Cubs Receive Bold Praise, Playoff Hype After 'Magical Moment'
After a disappointing two-game skid, the Chicago Cubs bounced back with a massive performance on Wednesday night. Not only did they beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by a final score of 12-0, three pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter.
In the middle of attempting to make an improbable run to get into the postseason, could this kind of a performance jumpstart another winning streak for the Cubs?
When talking about the team and their chances of making a run into the playoffs, Fox Sports MLB analyst Mark Sweeney showered them with some major praise.
He also sent a subtle warning to other teams around the league about what the no-hitter could do for Chicago.
"They've had some different heroes, as I've mentioned earlier. You have to worry about how they positioned themselves in the first four months of the year. But now they start to get into that mode where, they're dangerous. They believe in themselves. And now you have a magical moment like this no-hitter. It changes the dynamic within that clubhouse. It's a dangerous game because you never know who could get hot for a long period stretch and they are doing it. They're continuing that hot stretch."
Here is a video of Sweeney talking about the Cubs for those who want to give it a view:
Over the team's last 13 games, Chicago has gone 10-3. The Cubs have been arguably the best team in baseball during that stretch. Unfortunately, as Sweeney alluded to, they may have dug themselves too big of a hole to climb out of this late in the year.
Regardless of whether or not Chicago can work its way into the postseason, the fans should be proud of the team.
From being a squad that looked dead in the water to making other teams vying for the final NL Wild Card spot nervous, the Cubs have never given up. They have come together as a group and are playing their best baseball of the season.
At the very least, Chicago has given reason for hope that it could get back to contention in 2025.
All of that being said, it will be intersting to see what the final 22 games of the season have in store for the Cubs. Their chances of getting into the playoffs may be low, but it's clear that the team's hope is still very much alive.