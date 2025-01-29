Chicago Cubs Reportedly Eyeing Another Trade After Second Blockbuster
Ryan Pressly and Kyle Tucker are members of the Chicago Cubs.
That statement seemed borderline impossible to say at the beginning of the offseason since the Houston Astros have always viewed themselves as contenders ever since they burst onto the scene in 2017 and the Cubs have not been willing to swing these types of deals in the past.
But after coming up short of the playoffs every year since 2020, Jed Hoyer opted to get aggressive and acquired one of the best all-around talents in the sport and a two-time All-Star closer to address their clear need in the bullpen.
It feels like this is an "all in" season for Chicago.
Both Pressly and Tucker are free agents at the end of this campaign, and based on the age of the reliever and the expected price tag of the superstar outfielder, a reunion with either feels unlikely right now.
However, while that "all in" notion seems to be the feeling outside of the organization, it's unclear if that's how the front office will operate for the remainder of the time period until Spring Training begins.
Like the saying goes, though, in for a penny, in for a pound, and after what the Cubs were able to pull off already this winter, there's still room for them to take things to the next level this winter.
Hoyer could be feeling the same way, per The Athletic.
"With less than two weeks to go until the start of spring training, the Cubs also haven't shut down trade discussions."
Who they might go after isn't clear.
Additional starting pitching has been rumored throughout the offseason, but after they signed Matthew Boyd, that notion cooled down. Pressly fills their need at the backend of the bullpen, but perhaps another high-leverage arm could be of interest.
Everywhere else seems to be filled.
The outfield is already crowded with Tucker, Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki. Same with the infield that has Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Michael Busch. Catcher was addressed behind Miguel Amaya after the signing of Carson Kelly.
Third base is the only true question mark, but with star prospect Matt Shaw poised to take over and Jon Berti's addition becoming official, that seems to be covered as well.
Adding more depth and star power is never a bad thing for contending teams, but it will be interesting to see if Chicago keeps their foot the pedal after an already aggressive offseason.