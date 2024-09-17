Chicago Cubs Shake Up Bullpen Before Tuesday's Game Against Athletics
The Chicago Cubs have added a fresh arm to its bullpen as they look to clinch the series against the Oakland Athletics.
Before Tuesday’s game, the Cubs announced that they recalled right-handed pitcher Daniel Palencia from Triple-A Iowa. With the corresponding roster move, Chicago optioned right-handed pitcher Trey Wingenter to Iowa.
The move comes a day after the bullpen was hardly used as Cubs rookie pitcher Shota Imanaga pitched six quality innings and recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts. However, one of the relievers used was Wingenter. He pitched two scoreless innings in the Cubs victory on Monday evening, throwing 34 pitches. The 30-year-old was recently promoted to the Majors for the second time this season on September 4th. Including last night's outing, he made three appearances in September as he recorded a 4.50 ERA across four innings of work.
As for Palencia, this will be his first time back in the Majors since late August for the Cubs. The right-hander made two appearances on a road trip series against the Pittsburgh Pirates before being sent back to Iowa. In those two appearances, he struggled, allowing two runs and picking up four walks in only 1.2 innings of work.
The Cubs are still in the hunt to play baseball in October as they head into Tuesday’s game five games outside the final spot in the National League Wildcard race.
The fresh arm out of the bullpen could come in handy on Tuesday night as the Cubs will start Jordan Wicks (2-3, 5.27) in the second game of the series. The former Cubs first-round has not provided much length for the team over his past few outings. In three of his last five appearances, Wicks has not made it through five innings of work and has only surpassed that feat once against the Houston Astros back in late April.
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:40 pm EST and will be available on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports California.