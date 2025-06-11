Chicago Cubs Should Go All In with Trade Deadline Splash For World Series Hero
The Chicago Cubs look like they could be a real World Series contender this season, but their depth is a major concern in the pitching staff.
It's no secret at this point that the Cubs will try to upgrade both the starting rotation and the bullpen in whatever way they can at the trade deadline. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has essentially told the media this already, and it's understandable that with an offense putting up historic numbers, the pitching will be the focus.
Chicago passed up on some of the top names available in free agency this past offseason because of the huge numbers arms were going for, but they have a chance to make it right this July.
One name who not many have suspected could be available but certainly might be able to be pried away for the right price is someone who could be a perfect fit for this team.
Cubs Should Do Whatever It Takes to Land Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was available this offseason, but Chicago elected to pass on most of the market and he ended up staying with Texas on a three-year deal worth $75 million.
Though it seemed like a hefty deal at the time, Eovaldi has been nothing but dominant with a 1.56 ERA and Major League leading 0.808 WHIP over 69.1 innings.
The 35-year-old is dealing with a minor injury at the moment that he is likely to return from in the coming weeks, but shy of that there have been virtually no blemishes on his resume this season.
Eovaldi has something money can't buy: experience in the highest leverage situations possible. The two-time World Series hero was a critical part of both the Rangers run in 2023 and for the Boston Red Sox in 2018.
If Texas — which is certainly trending in a direction of selling one of their arms — is willing to make a reasonable deal, Eovaldi could be the thing to push the Cubs over the top and be their final championship piece.
His contract situation makes it so that he will not come cheap because it isn't a rental situation, but Chicago is as prospect-rich as anyone in baseball.
If the Cubs are serious about winning big this year — and they certainly should be — it's at a bare minimum worth making a serious offer to Texas for their decorated playoff arm.
