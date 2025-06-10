Could Former Chicago Cubs Reliever Be Available for Trade to World Series Contender?
This former Chicago Cubs reliever is no stranger to a move halfway through the MLB season as the Boston Red Sox shape up to be sellers at the trade deadline.
The Red Sox may look to continue that trend with 37-year-old Aroldis Chapman, whose one-year, $10.75 million contract makes him the perfect rental candidate.
As Boston falls out of the American League wild card spot with a 32-35 record, they will likely look to ship off assets come July 31, barring a quick turnaround.
Contenders will covet a veteran like Chapman, who added a second ring after being the Cubs’ closer in 2016, in 2023 with the Texas Rangers.
That could very well be his former team in Chicago, but several World Series contenders, including the Philadelphia Phillies, could be calling for his help in the bullpen.
Could Red Sox Reliever Aroldis Chapman Spark Bidding War in Trade Market?
As the Red Sox continue to look like sellers, a recent MLB.com article named Chapman as their most intriguing trade chip come the deadline.
His services could be used in the Phillies bullpen, who are solidifying as contenders with a 37-28 record and the final National League wild card spot.
Their weakness lies in their bullpen, which has a 4.87 ERA, ranking No. 25 in Major League Baseball. Jose Alvarado's suspension for 80 games and the postseason due to a positive test for external testosterone made the already thin unit worse.
Philadelphia has experienced three consecutive playoff exits and could benefit from having a two-time World Series champion who has experienced the final stretch.
Chapman saw his first when the New York Yankees traded him to the Cubs in July of 2016. He pitched a 1.01 ERA with 46 strikeouts to just 10 walks through 26.2 innings in the regular season.
He went 2-0 in their World Series win over the Cleveland Guardians with four saves and carried a 3.45 ERA with 21 strikeouts to six walks in 15.2 innings pitched.
The seven-time All-Star hasn’t been as commanding over his last few seasons, as he joined Boston from the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he pitched a 3.79 ERA over 61.2 innings.
Chapman has a 1.71 ERA and 0.911 WHIP through 26.1 innings pitched this season. He has 35 strikeouts to nine walks, which improves his 14.7 walk rate from last season to 8.7.
That will garner attention on the market from teams in need of bullpen help, which undoubtedly includes the Phillies.
However, might Chicago attempt to reunite with their former reliever?
While the Cubs bullpen has gotten stronger through May and June, it’s not enough to inspire confidence in a World Series run, particularly with some talented relievers regressing.
As they have a thin unit led by Ryan Pressley and untested relievers surpassing expectations, it would be wise to add an experienced reliever who could take them far through the postseason.
Chapman could very well be that fit.