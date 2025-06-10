Chicago Cubs Should Make Huge Offer to Struggling Braves For Cy Young Winner
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the first half of the season, looking the part of a real World Series contender when they're at their best.
Even heading into the season though, this was a pitching staff that was fairly thin at best and after some injuries, needs to be addressed if the Cubs are going to make the kind of run they look capable of making.
As the trade deadline approaches at the end of July, this Chicago team has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt to management and ownership that they can win now if the proper investments are made.
In terms of those proper investments, that could mean going out and landing an ace at the deadline who can lead this staff into October.
More News: Chicago Cubs Predicted To Have Just One Starter on National League All-Star Team
Though it seemed impossible at the start of the year, there's one guy who has the potential to become the most sought after name on the market, and if he does, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer must pounce.
Cubs Need to Be Involved in Potential Chris Sale Sweepstakes
Things are moving in the wrong direction for the Atlanta Braves. As they bottom out and fall further and further out of contention, as crazy as it seems, Sale could become available.
The reigning National League Cy Young winner has an $18 million club option for 2026, a number that is more than reasonable for someone of his caliber.
More News: Chicago Cubs Show Dominance, Overtake Dodgers In Recent Power Rankings
Sale's name came up on 670 The Score during a discussion with baseball insider Jon Heyman, and Heyman certainly does not think he would come cheap if he is dealt.
"He's not gonna be a long-term guy at his age, but I still think you'd have to give up a top guy to get him," Heyman said. "Because obviously [a Sale trade] could certainly affect the World Series this year. You'd have to give up a top prospect."
Heyman did go on to mention the fact that Sale might not even want to leave Atlanta to come to the Windy City, but if the Braves bottom out, he may change his mind with a chance to win another World Series.
More News: MLB Insider Sees Chicago Cubs as Aggressive Team at MLB Trade Deadline
The option for next year makes it unlikely Atlanta would even entertain trading him. However if they keep on losing it will continue to be discussed.
Chicago is as equipped as anyone in all of baseball in terms of a prospect package to go get a top guy, and there is not room for everyone with an abundance of young talent.
If the idea of trading Sale even is entertained by the Braves, the Cubs would have a chance to go out and get themselves a new ace for the next year and a half.
More importantly, they would potentially be landing who could be the final piece of the puzzle for a championship push this season.
For More Cubs Coverage, Head to Cubs On SI