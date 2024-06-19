Chicago Cubs Sign Former Mets Catcher, DFA Struggling Veteran
The Chicago Cubs have been stuck in a rut in recent weeks and fans have been getting restless. One of the biggest frustrations has come at the catcher position, where neither Yan Gomes or Miguel Amaya have been able to make any kind of significant impact.
On Wednesday morning, the Cubs decided to do something about their situation at catcher.
According to a report from Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation, Chicago has opted to DFA struggling veteran Yan Gomes and have signed former New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido, who was released recently.
Gomes being let go is no surprise. He has batted .154/.179/.242 so far this season to go along with two home runs and seven RBI. Those numbers are not going to get the job done.
Bringing in Nido is an interesting move for the Cubs. He could end up being a great addition and an upgrade for Chicago.
Nido has played in 32 games this season with the Mets, hitting .229/.261/.361. He also has three home runs to go along with eight RBI.
No one should be expecting Nido to come in and put up star caliber numbers, however, he could at least be an upgrade at the plate for the Cubs.
There will still be rumors and rumblings about Chicago exploring the catcher trade market before the late-July trade deadline, but, this is a move for the present that could help the Cubs fill a major need.
Amaya and Nido will move forward together as the two catchers on the roster, at least for now.