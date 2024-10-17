Chicago Cubs Star Predicted To Opt Into Contract, Which Could Be an Issue
Cody Bellinger's decision on his opt out could be among the deciding factors in what the Chicago Cubs plan to do in the offseason. For a lineup that needs to improve drastically, keeping Bellinger wouldn't be the worst scenario.
However, there's also reason to believe that if he did return, the Cubs wouldn't be as good as they could be if he didn't. The reason for that is because Bellinger's contract for 2025 would be $27.5 million, which would be a lot of money to pay to a player who's had an up-and-down past few campaigns.
When Bellinger initially signed with Chicago, he looked like one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball. Fast-forward to 2024, and there are some concerns about his production at the level he needs to be at.
The latest report from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic was that Bellinger was uncertain about what he planned to do with his contract decision.
"On the verge of elimination from the playoff race, the Chicago Cubs are headed toward another long offseason that Cody Bellinger and Scott Boras will shape. Though the focus around Wrigley Field is already shifting to the future, Bellinger has not decided whether to opt out of his contract or return to the Cubs next season, according to sources familiar with the situation."
However, given he had a slower showing in 2024, that could give him a reason to opt into his contract. He also has an opt-out in the winter of 2025, so if he had the season he's looking for, the left-handed slugger could hit the open market again next offseason.
The latest prediction is that the former MVP will opt-in. Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac predicted Bellinger to opt into his deal.
"The 29-year-old secured $27.5M from the Cubs in 2024, but his production dropped off about 40% from his 2023 resurrection season. Bellinger has a $27.5M option for 2025, then another $25M option in 2026 thereafter."
From Bellinger's perspective, opting in makes sense. Unless he could find a long-term deal that pays him similar money, this could be his best opportunity to earn nearly $30 million for the year.
It's not out of the question that another team would want to give him a long-term deal, but there are question marks surrounding his play. If he had posted another campaign similar to what he did in 2023, he'd be in a good position to get paid.
Instead, this decision becomes a major factor in what the Cubs could do in the offseason.